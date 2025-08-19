Mets vs. Nationals Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers and Prop Bets for Tuesday, Aug. 19
As the final stretch of the MLB regular season heats up, the New York Mets need to start winning games at a higher rate.
New York has just a one-game lead on the Cincinnati Reds in the NL wild card race, although they have won back-to-back games to hold off the surging Reds.
Francisco Lindor has been red hot over the last few weeks. He’ll look to keep that going against the division rival Washington Nationals on Tuesday. Washington (50-74) is way out of the playoff race in the National League. It could be in for a rough game against Mets lefty David Peterson (3.30 ERA).
Peterson needs to get back on track after back-to-back starts where he allowed four or more runs, but Washington is just 19th in MLB in batting average against lefties.
Jake Irvin (5.14 ERA) will get the ball for the Nationals in this series opener as he aims to turn around what has been a rough 2025.
Here’s a breakdown of the odds, players to bet on in the prop market, and my prediction for Tuesday’s contest.
Mets vs. Nationals Odds, Run Line and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Run Line
- Mets -1.5 (-121)
- Nationals +1.5 (-101)
Moneyline
- Mets: -208
- Nationals: +168
Total
- 9 (Over -105/Under -115)
Mets vs. Nationals Probable Pitchers
- New York: David Peterson (7-5, 3.30 ERA)
- Washington: Jake Irvin (8-7, 5.14 ERA)
Mets vs. Nationals How to Watch
- Date: Tuesday, Aug. 19
- Time: 6:45 p.m. EST
- Venue: Nationals Park
- How to Watch (TV): MASN2, SNY
- Mets record: 66-58
- Nationals record: 50-74
Mets vs. Nationals Best MLB Prop Bets
Mets Best MLB Prop Bets
- Francisco Lindor to Hit a Home Run (+390)
Earlier today, I shared in SI Betting’s best home run picks – Daily Dinger – why Francisco Lindor should stay hot against Washington:
New York Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor has been red hot as of late, hitting .560 with three homers and seven runs batted in over the last week (six games), and he’s hit .318 over the last two weeks (11 games).
Lindor’s resurgence is big for the Mets’ playoff chances, and it makes him an intriguing home run target on Monday against the Washington Nationals.
Washington will start righty Jake Irvin in this game, and Lindor has thrived against him in his career, going 6-for-16 (.375) with two doubles, one homer and four runs batted in, posting a 1.063 OPS.
Irvin has been extremely home-run prone this season, allowing 27 in 25 appearances. He also has a shaky 5.14 ERA.
Lindor is a great bet at this price on Tuesday night.
Mets vs. Nationals Prediction and Pick
I don’t want to lay the price with the Mets on the moneyline in this one, but I do think we can get creative in betting on them to win.
Irvin has struggled for the Nationals all season long, and he’s been awful in August, posting a 9.45 ERA while allowing 23 hits in 13.1 innings of work (three starts).
New York tagged him for four runs back in June, and there’s no doubt that Peterson – even with his recent struggles – is the pitcher to back in this game.
The lefty has pitched into the sixth inning in all but five of his starts this season, leading New York to a 12-11 record. He’s picked up the win in seven of those outings, and I think he’s a solid bet – at +105 – to earn a win tonight.
Peterson’s lone start against Washington this season was a complete game, six-hit shutout, and the Nationals have very little to play for at this point in the 2025 season.
With the Mets in desperate need of every win to hold off the Reds, I’ll back them to win in this lopsided pitching matchup on Tuesday.
Pick: David Peterson to Record a Win (+105 at DraftKings)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Claim the latest DraftKings promo code offer today. Sign up and place a $5 bet to earn a guaranteed $200 in bonus bets plus over $200 off NFL Sunday Ticket. Regardless of the outcome of your wager,DraftKings will add eight $25 bonus bet tokens to your new account and award one promo code for a discounted NFL Sunday ticket subscription.