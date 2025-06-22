Mets vs. Phillies Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers and Prop Bets for Sunday, June 22
This week's edition of Sunday Night Baseball will feature an NL East battle between the New York Mets and Philadelphia Phillies.
The Mets snapped a seven-game losing streak on Saturday, beating the Phillies in the second game of the series by a score of 11-4. Now, not only is tonight's finale for the series win, but the winner will also take the solo lead in the division. They're both currently sitting at 46-31.
Let's dive into the odds and my best bets for tonight's game.
Mets vs. Phillies Odds, Run Line, and Total
Run Line
- Mets +1.5 (-188)
- Phillies -1.5 (+155)
Moneyline
- Mets +104
- Phillies -122
Total
- Over 9 (-115)
- Under 9 (-105)
Mets vs. Phillies Probable Pitchers
- New York: David Peterson, LHP (5-2, 2.69 ERA)
- Philadelphia: Jesus Luzardo, LHP (6-3, 4.41 ERA)
Mets vs. Phillies How to Watch
- Date: Sunday, June 22
- Time: 7:10 p.m. ET
- Venue: Citizens Bank Park
- How to Watch (TV): ESPN
- Mets Record: 46-31
- Philadelphia Record: 46-31
Mets vs. Phillies Best MLB Prop Bet
- Jeff McNeil Home Run (+1000) via DraftKings
I wrote in today's Daily Dinger about how I feel Jeff McNiel is a great long-shot home run bet for Sunday Night Baseball:
If you want to bet on a long shot to hit a home run today, consider Jeff McNeil at 10-1 against the Phillies in the latest edition of Sunday Night Baseball. He's another batter who has seen significant improvement in his numbers when facing lefties, and tonight he'll face a lefty starter in Jesus Luzardo.
McNeil has more power than his 10-1 odds to hit a home run tonight indicate. He has eight home runs on the season and is sporting an impressive .493 slugging percentage. You won't find a better long shot bet on the board today.
Mets vs. Phillies Prediction and Pick
In today's Walk-Off Wagers, I wrote about why I'm backing the OVER in tonight's big game:
The Mets finally broke their losing streak on Saturday, and now their offense has shown signs of waking up. Tonight's series finale will now feature two offenses that rank in the top nine in OPS over the past two weeks. The Phillies rank fifth (.792) in that stretch while the Mets (.787) come in at ninth.
Jesus Luzardo gets the start for the Phillies tonight, and he has stumbled of late, allowing a combined 25 earned runs across his last four starts. That, paired with two hot offenses, leads me to believe we're going to see a high-scoring affair on Sunday Night Baseball. I'll bet the OVER.
Pick: OVER 9.5 (-102)
