Mets vs. Tigers Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers and Prop Bets for Wednesday, Sept. 3
The New York Mets are looking to sweep the Detroit Tigers – and improve their standing in the NL wild card race – on Wednesday afternoon in Detroit.
After scoring double-digit runs in back-to-back games, the Mets are road favorites in the odds at the best betting sites for this series finale.
Clay Holmes (3.60 ERA) will get the ball for New York against All-Star right-hander Casey Mize, who has struggled a bit since the break despite Detroit still winning games. The Tigers are in first place in the AL Central, but they’d love to avoid a sweep and get back on track in September.
Let’s dive into the odds, players to bet on in the prop market and my prediction for Wednesday’s action.
Mets vs. Tigers Odds, Run Line and Total
Run Line
- Mets -1.5 (+138)
- Tigers +1.5 (-169)
Moneyline
- Mets: -120
- Tigers: -101
Total
- 8.5 (Over -123/Under +101)
Mets vs. Tigers Probable Pitchers
- New York: Clay Holmes (11-6, 3.60 ERA)
- Detroit: Casey Mize (12-5, 3.95 ERA)
Mets vs. Tigers How to Watch
- Date: Wednesday, Sept. 3
- Time: 1:10 p.m. EST
- Venue: Comerica Park
- How to Watch (TV): MLB Network, FDSDET, SNY
- Mets record: 75-64
- Tigers record: 80-60
Mets vs. Tigers Best MLB Prop Bets
Mets Best MLB Prop Bet
- Juan Soto OVER 1.5 Total Bases (+110)
Juan Soto has been red hot as of late, posting a .417 batting average with five homers and 13 runs batted in over the last week (seven games).
Now, Soto gets to face Mize, who has a 1.30 WHIP this season and has allowed 16 hits over his last two starts. Soto has crushed right-handed pitching (1.001 OPS) this season, so he’s worth a look at plus money to pick up two total bases this afternoon.
Mets vs. Tigers Prediction and Pick
Earlier today, I shared in SI Betting’s MLB best bets column – Walk-Off Wagers – why I’m backing the Mets early in this matchup:
The New York Mets are looking for a sweep against the Detroit Tigers on Wednesday, and I like them to lead early based on the starting pitching matchup for this game.
New York has righty Clay Holmes on the mound, and he’s posted a 3.60 ERA in 27 outings in 2025. Holmes has an expected ERA of 4.35, but I think he has the advantage over Tigers starter Casey Mize, who has struggled since the All-Star break.
Mize has a 6.19 ERA since the break, but the Tigers have been able to win most of those games, going 5-2 in his seven outings. Still, the right-hander has given up three or more runs in six of his last eight starts while Holmes has just one start since the break where he allowed more than three earned runs.
For the entire campaign, Mize does have a better expected ERA than Holmes (3.77), but I am not sold on him shutting down a suddenly red hot Mets offense.
New York has scored double-digit runs in both games to open this series, so if the offense even comes close to that pace, it should lead before the bullpens get involved on Wednesday afternoon.
Pick: Mets First 5 Innings Moneyline (-120 at DraftKings)
