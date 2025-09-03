Walk-Off Wagers: MLB Best Bets Today (Predictions for Mets-Tigers, Phillies-Brewers, Braves-Cubs)
There’s a few afternoon matchups in Major League Baseball on Wednesday, and there are some major playoff implications for teams like the Houston Astros, New York Yankees, Seattle Mariners, Boston Red Sox and several other American League teams.
Plus, in the National League, two division leaders – the Philadelphia Phillies and Milwaukee Brewers – face off on Wednesday night.
I’m targeting a play in that matchup, as well as the series finale between the New York Mets and Detroit Tigers on Wednesday afternoon, where New York has a chance to complete the sweep.
Let’s examine the latest odds and the picks for each of these games on Wednesday’s slate.
MLB Best Bets for Wednesday, Sept. 3
- Milwaukee Brewers Moneyline (-119) vs. Philadelphia Phillies
- New York Mets First 5 Innings (-120) vs. Detroit Tigers
- Chicago Cubs Moneyline (-157) vs. Atlanta Braves
Milwaukee Brewers Moneyline (-119) vs. Philadelphia Phillies
The Philadelphia Phillies scored 10 runs on Monday to win their series opener with the Milwaukee Brewers, but things may be a little tougher on Wednesday with Aaron Nola (6.47 ERA) on the mound for the Phils against Jose Quintana (3.69 ERA).
Nola has struggled mightily in the 2025 season, and he returned from the injured list in August after a rough few months to open the season. In three August outings, Nola posted a 7.53 ERA, but the Phillies ended up winning all of those games.
That won’t be easy to do against a Brewers team that is 31 games over .500 and has the best record in MLB.
Milwaukee is 14-7 when Quintana is on the mound this season, and the lefty has allowed four or more earned runs in just five of his 21 outings. For comparison, Nola has allowed four-plus runs in seven of his outings – but he’s only made 12 all season.
I expect Milwaukee to bounce back in this game, especially since it has a solid bullpen (3.84 ERA) that should be able to hold a lead if Nola struggles early on once again.
New York Mets First 5 Innings (-120) vs. Detroit Tigers
The New York Mets are looking for a sweep against the Detroit Tigers on Wednesday, and I like them to lead early based on the starting pitching matchup for this game.
New York has righty Clay Holmes on the mound, and he’s posted a 3.60 ERA in 27 outings in 2025. Holmes has an expected ERA of 4.35, but I think he has the advantage over Tigers starter Casey Mize, who has struggled since the All-Star break.
Mize has a 6.19 ERA since the break, but the Tigers have been able to win most of those games, going 5-2 in his seven outings. Still, the right-hander has given up three or more runs in six of his last eight starts while Holmes has just one start since the break where he allowed more than three earned runs.
For the entire campaign, Mize does have a better expected ERA than Holmes (3.77), but I am not sold on him shutting down a suddenly red hot Mets offense.
New York has scored double-digit runs in both games to open this series, so if the offense even comes close to that pace, it should lead before the bullpens get involved on Wednesday afternoon.
Chicago Cubs Moneyline (-157) vs. Atlanta Braves
The Chicago Cubs have a four-game cushion on the top wild card spot in the National League entering Wednesday night’s matchup against the Atlanta Braves, who are way out of the playoff race.
Atlanta is 15 games under .500 this season, and it’s in danger of getting swept by Chicago on Wednesday night.
The Cubbies have young righty Cade Horton (2.92 ERA) on the mound in this one, and they’ve thrived in his outing, going 13-6 overall this season. Horton has been lights out in eight starts since the break, posting a 0.86 ERA while allowing just 24 hits in 42.0 innings of work.
The Cubs are 6-2 in those games, and I’m buying them to pick up another win on Wednesday.
Bryce Elder (5.85 ERA) is on the mound for the Braves, and he’s allowed four or more earned runs in seven of his last 13 starts, posting a 7.35 ERA during that stretch. In six August outings, Elder had a 4.82 ERA.
Atlanta has also been awful on the road this season, going just 29-44 straight up. I’ll gladly back the Cubs to pick up their 44th home win of the 2025 season.
