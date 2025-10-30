Miami vs. SMU Prediction, Odds and Key Players to Watch for College Football Week 10
The Miami Hurricanes head on the road for just the second time this season to take on the SMU Mustangs on Saturday afternoon.
The 10th-ranked Hurricanes are 6-1 so far this season and 5-2 against the spread, covering as -4 favorites in a 28-28 victory over Florida State in their only road game this season.
SMU returns home after two straight road games, including a 13-12 loss in Wake Forest last week.
Can the Hurricanes cover as double-digit favorites on the road?
Let’s take a look at the odds, players to watch and my prediction for this ACC matchup.
Miami vs. SMU Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Spread
- Miami -11.5 (-105)
- SMU +11.5 (-115)
Moneyline
- Miami: -455
- SMU: +350
Total
- 50.5 (Over -115/Under -105)
Miami vs. SMU How to Watch
- Date: Saturday, Nov. 1
- Time: 12:00 p.m. ET
- Venue: Gerald J. Ford Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): ESPN
- Miami record: 6-1
- SMU record: 5-3
Miami vs. SMU Key Players to Watch
Carson Beck, Quarterback, Miami Hurricanes
Carson Beck was among the Heisman Trophy favorites earlier this season, but he’s now way down the board in the latest Heisman odds update.
Beck struggled two weeks ago in a loss to Louisville, throwing four interceptions with no touchdowns in the 24-21 defeat. The Hurricanes bounced back last week with a 42-7 win over the Stanford Cardinals, but that was largely on the back of Mark Fletcher Jr. The running back had three touchdowns in the victory while Beck completed 21 of 28 passes for 189 yards and one touchdown.
SMU is ranked 50th in the country in EPA/Pass with -0.05 against, and boast one of the best EPA/Rush against at -0.19 this season. While the Mustangs’ offense has struggled, the defense has been able to keep them in games.
Beck will need to manage the game in a tough road matchup in SMU.
Miami vs. SMU Prediction and Pick
Miami is truly untested on the road this season. Sure, they won by six in Florida State as -4 favorites, but you can only read so much into one game.
The Hurricanes have been great at home, but going on the road is especially difficult in college football. SMU is 3-1 at home this season, holding Stanford and Syracuse to 10 and 18 points in their last home games.
On paper, this looks like an easy win for the Hurricanes. However, it’ll be a tough matchup for the Hurricanes’ offense, and I could see SMU keeping this a close contest.
Pick: SMU +11.5 (-115)
