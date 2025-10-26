Is Michael Penix Jr. Playing Today? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Dolphins vs. Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr. is listed as questionable on the team's final injury report for Week 8 against the Miami Dolphins despite dealing with a bone bruise in his knee.
However, Penix is not expected to play on Sunday, as veteran Kirk Cousins will get the start for Atlanta.
On the bright side for the Falcons, Penix appears to be on track to return in Week 9 against the New England Patriots, and he may only be out against Miami (1-6 this season) as a precaution.
Earlier this week, Penix said "heck yeah" when asked if he expected to suit up against the Dolphins, but it appears the team didn't feel that he got to a good enough spot with his health to risk putting him on the field on Sunday.
The Falcons entered this game as seven-point favorites in the odds at DraftKings, and that line has held steady even with Cousins expected to start. The Falcons are 2-1 at home this season, although they are just .500 through their first six games overall.
Penix has not been great in the 2025 season, as the former first-round pick has completed just 61.0 percent of his passes for 1,409 yards, five scores and three interceptions.
Cousins should be able to take advantage of a Miami defense that is dead last in the NFL in EPA/Pass, as he's set to make his first start in 2025.
Even with Penix expected to miss this game, I think this is a perfect spot to bet on Atlanta to cover the spread.
The Falcons are 2-1 against the spread and straight up at home, and they are facing a Miami team that has gone in the tank this season, sitting at 1-6 and coming off a blowout loss to the Cleveland Browns.
Tua Tagovailoa leads the NFL in interceptions, and the Dolphins defense hasn’t been able to stop anyone, ranking dead last in EPA/Play and EPA/Pass while clocking in at 31st in EPA/Rush and 29th in success rate.
The Falcons should be able to lean on Bijan Robinson to carry this offense, and hopefully Cousins turns back the clock to get the Falcons back in the mix for a playoff spot in the NFC.
