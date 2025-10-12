Is Mike Evans Playing Today? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for 49ers vs. Buccaneers)
Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans is set to miss his third game in a row due to a hamstring injury that he suffered in Week 3 against the New York Jets.
Evans isn't the only key piece of the Tampa Bay offense that is out on Sunday, as the Buccaneers are also down Chris Godwin and running back Bucky Irving against the San Francisco 49ers.
This is a huge matchup in the NFC playoff picture, as the Bucs and 49ers are both 4-1 this season and firmly in the mix for the top spot in the conference.
Evans has long been one of the most consistent receivers in the NFL, and he was off to a decent start in 2025, catching 14 passes for 140 yards and a score in three games (although he did leave Week 3 early with the hamstring issue).
With Evans out, the Bucs will likely rely heavily on rookie first-round pick Emeka Egbuka to lead their passing offense. Is he the best player to bet on in the prop market for Tampa?
Here's a look at the SI team's favorite prop for this receving corps on Sunday.
Best Buccaneers Prop Bet for Week 6 vs. 49ers
There's going to be a ton of bets on Egbuka to have a big game in Week 6 -- and he certainly could -- but there are other directions to go for this Tampa Bay offense as well.
SI's NFL betting insider Iain MacMillan is eyeing another Tampa Bay receiver -- Sterling Shepard -- to find the end zone at a pretty favorite price in Week 6:
Sterling Shepard Anytime Touchdown (+330)
Sterling Shepard has been the unsung hero of this Buccaneers offense. He has hauled in 4+ receptions in every game so far, and he's coming off a performance against the Seahawks where he hauled in his first touchdown of the 2025 campaign. He's a great dark horse bet at +330 to score a touchdown for the second straight week.
