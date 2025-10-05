Is Mike Evans Playing Today? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Bucs vs. Seahawks)
Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans will miss his second straight game in Week 5 against the Seattle Seahawks due to a hamstring injury. Evans suffered the injury in Week 3 against the New York Jets and is expected to miss a couple of games.
The Bucs are 3-1 in the 2025 season, but they're facing a potential NFC playoff opponent in the Seahawks in Week 5 without two of their top players in Evans and Bucky Irving.
However, the Bucs did get Chris Godwin back at receiver last week, and he and rookie Emeka Egbuka should form a pretty solid duo against Seattle.
Evans' next chance to play will be in Week 6 against the San Francisco 49ers, but his absence in Week 5 does offer up an interesting prop target for Tampa.
Best Bucs Prop Bet for Week 5 With Mike Evans Out
Earlier this week, I shared in SI Betting's best anytime touchdown scorer picks why I'm backing Godwin to find the end zone with Evans sidelined:
Chris Godwin Anytime TD (+220)
Chris Godwin made his season debut in Week 4 for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and immediately saw a major role in the offense, receiving 10 targets from Baker Mayfield.
While Godwin came down with just three catches against the Philadelphia Eagles, he played 80.6 percent of the team’s offensive snaps, a sign that he’s not going to be limited going forward this season.
The Bucs take on the Seattle Seahawks this week, and they have given up six scores through the air in 2025 despite a pretty favorable schedule. Godwin’s target share is extremely intriguing, and it is worth noting that he had five receiving scores in seven games in 2024.
