Mississippi State vs. Arkansas Prediction, Odds and Best College Basketball Prop Bets for Saturday, March 8
Arkansas has played itself into the NCAA Tournament conversation, but remains on the bubble ahead of the SEC Tournament, which begins next week.
A few quality wins would go a long way for the Razorbacks and its postseason hopes with Mississippi State heading to Bud Walton Arena on Saturday afternoon. Despite being the regular season finale for each team, the two haven’t met yet this season making for a unique first time matchup on Saturday.
In a near coin flip point spread, how should we bet it? We have you covered below!
Mississippi State vs. Arkansas Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Mississippi State: +1.5 (-110)
- Arkansas: -1.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Mississippi State: +100
- Arkansas: -120
Total: 149.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook
Mississippi State vs. Arkansas How to Watch
- Date: Saturday, March 8
- Game Time: 12:00 PM EST
- Venue: Bud Walton Arena
- How to Watch (TV): SEC Network
- Mississippi State Record: 20-10
- Arkansas Record: 18-12
Mississippi State vs. Arkansas Key Players to Watch
Mississippi State
Josh Hubbard: Mississippi State goes as Hubbard goes. The team’s score-first guard has scored 25 or more in two of the team’s last three wins and at least 16 in the last four wins. He is a blur with the ball in his hands and a high usage hub for this Mississippi State team that has struggled at times to score efficiently.
Arkansas
Johnell Davis: The FAU transfer had one of his best games of the season against Vanderbilt, scoring 21 points with four rebounds while making a pair of 3s, pacing the Razorbacks to a key road win in SEC play. He has seen his 3-point shooting take a nose dive since arriving in Fayetteville, his three-point percentage is down from 41% last season to 31% this season, but will hope to build on a strong effort in his last game.
Mississippi State vs. Arkansas Prediction and Pick
This game has all the making of a rock-fight between a pair of teams that have struggled to shoot all season.
The Bulldogs are 316th in the country in 3-point percentage and are taking shots from beyond the arc at the 109th highest rate in the country. The team lacks much on-ball creation outside of Hubbard and it results in a ton of early clock perimeter shots.
Against Arkansas’ defense, it’s going to be tough to count on the Bulldogs offense. The Razorbacks have emerged as one of the best defenses in the country, 55th in effective field goal percentage while also bolstering a study defensive rebounding rate that can offset Mississippi State’s aggressive offensive rebounding mentality.
Meanwhile, the Razorbacks offense has been poor for much of the season with it’s mid-season turnaround buoyed by its defense more than anything. The offense is propped up analytically by its non-conference slate, posting a 52% effective field goal percentage on the year despite having a 47% eFG in SEC play.
Against a compact Mississippi State defense that is allowing the second highest rate of 3-point shots, Arkansas’ poor shooting will become more of a focus.
Even in an up-tempo affair, I don’t trust either offense.
PICK: UNDER 149.5 (-110, available at FanDuel Sportsbook)
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
