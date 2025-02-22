Mississippi State vs. Oklahoma Prediction, Odds and Best College Basketball Prop Bets for Saturday, Feb. 22
Mississippi State got back on track in SEC play over the past week, beating the likes of Ole Miss and Texas A&M to get back over .500 in the best league in college basketball this season.
The team will look to score a road win against a sliding opponent in Oklahoma, who has gone from surprising upstart in non-conference play to a basement dwelling SEC team. The Sooners have been mired by a brutal schedule that has led to six losses in the team’s last seven games.
Can the Bulldogs keep the Sooners on its losing ways and win as a small road favorite? Here’s our betting preview.
Mississippi State vs. Oklahoma Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Mississippi State: -1.5 (-110)
- Oklahoma: +1.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Mississippi State: -122
- Oklahoma: +102
Total: 149.5 (Over -115/Under -105)
Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook
Mississippi State vs. Oklahoma How to Watch
- Date: Saturday, February 22
- Game Time: 1:00 PM EST
- Venue: Lloyd Noble Center
- How to Watch (TV): SEC Network
- Mississippi State Record: 19-7
- Oklahoma Record: 16-10
Mississippi State vs. Oklahoma Key Players to Watch
Mississippi State
Josh Hubbard: Hubbard has been up-and-down in SEC play, but he dominated Texas A&M earlier this week, torching the Aggies to the tune of 25 points and four assists to go with four steals. The sophomore guard will look to continue his fine play as the Bulldogs look to make a late push up the SEC standings.
Oklahoma
Jeremiah Fears: Fears is viewed as a lottery pick in the 2025 NBA Draft, but he has struggled quite a bit in SEC play, shooting only 25% from beyond the arc and seeing his assist rate dwindle. However, Fears may have found something in the team’s latest blowout loss, scoring 22 points against Florida while making four of his eight three-point attempts.
Mississippi State vs. Oklahoma Prediction and Pick
This matchup should suit Mississippi State well, who has been plagued by poor 3-point shooting all season, but even more so in conference play. The Bulldogs are making only 29% of their 3-point attempts, but the OU defense is a rim funnel group that will force the Bulldogs towards the rim.
With a forced shot diet that will be more efficient for Miss. State, which is the second best two-point offense in league play, the team’s offense should be in good shape against a fairly conservative Oklahoma defensive scheme that is below the league average in turnover rate.
Meanwhile, the Mississippi State defense should feast on Fears and the sloppy ball handling of Oklahoma. The team has sunk to 14th in turnover rate in SEC play and the Bulldogs compact defense should generate plenty of extra possessions for Hubbard and co.
The Bulldogs will dictate the pace of this game and win the shot volume battle en route to a road win. I simply can’t trust OU at the moment, and won’t at this small spread.
PICK: Mississippi State ML (-122, available at FanDuel Sportsbook)
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
