Mississippi State vs. Ole Miss Prediction, Odds and Key Players for Saturday, Feb. 15
The second chapter in the 2024-25 college basketball rivalry between Mississippi State and Ole Miss is set to take place this Saturday. The two played in an overtime thriller on January 18 with the Bulldogs coming out on top, 84-81.
Now, the Rebels will look to get their revenge on their home court.
Let's take a look at the betting odds and my best bet for this SEC showdown.
Mississippi State vs. Ole Miss Odds, Spread, and Total
Spread
- Mississippi State +4.5 (-110)
- Ole Miss -4.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Mississippi State +158
- Ole Miss -192
Total: 145.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook
Mississippi State vs. Ole Miss How to Watch
- Date: Friday, February 15th
- Game Time: 6:00 PM EST
- Venue: The Sandy and John Black Pavilion at Ole Miss
- How to Watch (TV): ESPN2
- Mississippi State Record: 17-7
- Ole Miss Record: 16-8
Mississippi State vs. Ole Miss Key Players to Watch
Mississippi State
Cameron Matthews: The Bulldogs forward to change the momentum of the game at any moment with his ability to create turnovers. He's averaging 2.5 steals per game while also leading the team in assists, averaging 4.0. He may not be their best scorer but he makes a huge impact in other areas.
Ole Miss
Sean Pedulla: When Sean Pedulla gets hot from three, the Rebels are hard to beat. He's their main three-point shooter and is currently cashing in from beyond the arc at a rate of 39.9%. Let's see if he can do damage from that area on Saturday night.
Mississippi State vs. Ole Miss Prediction and Pick
Instead of backing a side in this one, I'm going to root for points and take the OVER. There were 148 points scored in regulation the last time these two teams met and I don't see why they can't reach that total once again in the rematch.
The thing I like most about these teams is that they both create second-chance scoring opportunities. Mississippi State averages +5.7 per game and Ole Miss averages +4.8, which is good for 12th and 20th in the country. Extra scoring chances on offensive possessions generally lead to more points being scored.
Both teams also rank inside the top 85 in Floor%, which measures the percentage of a team's possessions that result in at least one point being scored. That means that not only do these teams create extra scoring chances, but they make the most of the possessions they already get.
Let's root for points in this rivalry showdown.
Pick: OVER 145.5 (-110)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
