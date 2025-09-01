Walk-Off Wagers: MLB Best Bets Today (Predictions for Blue Jays-Reds, Phillies-Brewers, Rangers-D-Backs)
Labor Day weekend also kicks off the start of Week 1 of the NFL, but baseball is heating up in a big way as the final month of the regular season begins with a 13-game slate on Monday night.
There are still some playoff spots and division races up for grabs, and many contending teams are going to be fighting to land in the best spot possible over the next four weeks. So, why don’t we place a few bets on the action?
Today, I’m targeting the Philadelphia Phillies-Milwaukee Brewers matchup as well as the final game of the night between the surging Texas Rangers and the Arizona Diamondbacks.
Let’s dive into the latest odds and analysis for each of these picks on Labor Day.
MLB Best Bets for Monday, Sept. 1
- Cincinnati Reds Moneyline (-123) vs. Toronto Blue Jays
- Milwaukee Brewers Moneyline (-158) vs. Philadelphia Phillies
- Arizona Diamondbacks Moneyline (-157) vs. Texas Rangers
Cincinnati Reds Moneyline (-123) vs. Toronto Blue Jays
The Cincinnati Reds are in danger of falling out of the playoff race in the National League, as they’re four games back of the New York Mets (the final wild card team) entering the final month of the regular season.
On the bright side for Reds fans, they’re favored at the best betting sites on Monday against the AL East-leading Toronto Blue Jays.
Hunter Greene (2.81 ERA) is on the mound for the Reds in this matchup against Toronto’s Chris Bassit (4.14 ERA).
I give Greene a slight edge in this pitching matchup, as he’s allowed three or fewer earned runs in 13 of his 14 starts in 2025, leading the Reds to an 8-6 record in those games. While Bassitt has led the Jays to a winning record, he’s also posted an expected ERA of 4.08 – which ranks outside the 50th percentile in MLB this season.
Both of these teams have struggled as of late, as Cincy is 2-8 in its last 10 games while the Jays are playing just .500 ball (5-5) during that stretch. On the bright side for the Reds, they're a much better team at home this season (37-31) than on the road, and Toronto is just 34-34 away from Rogers Centre this season.
I think Greene has the edge in this pitching matchup, but I also prefer the Reds bullpen (3.89 ERA) to Toronto’s (4.09 ERA).
I’ll lay the price with Greene and the Reds to earn a much-needed win tonight.
Milwaukee Brewers Moneyline (-158) vs. Philadelphia Phillies
Two division leaders face off on Monday afternoon in Milwaukee as Jacob Misiorowski is on the mound for the Milwaukee Brewers against the Philadelphia Phillies and Taijuan Walker.
Walker has worked out of the bullpen and as a starter in 2025, posting a 3.63 ERA, 4.67 FIP and an expected ERA of 4.19 (which ranks in the 38th percentile amongst MLB pitchers).
Misiorowski has cooled off after a red hot start to his MLB career, posting a 4.33 overall and an ERA over 9.00 in the month of August, but Milwaukee is still 7-3 in his outings.
The Brewers offense has been the key as of late, as it now ranks No. 2 in MLB in runs scored, No. 2 in batting average and No. 10 in OPS.
Milwaukee is also dominant at home, going 21 games over .500 while the Phillies are one game under .500 on the road.
Misiorowski may be a shaky starter to back on Monday, but the Brewers’ bullpen (3.76 ERA) is one of the 10-best units in baseball. The same can’t be said for Philly (4.37 bullpen ERA) in 2025.
Arizona Diamondbacks Moneyline (-157) vs. Texas Rangers
The Rangers have won five games in a row to thrust themselves back into the wild card chase and the AL West division race, but they are underdogs on the road against the Arizona Diamondbacks on Monday.
Patrick Corbin (4.33 ERA) is on the mound for Texas in this matchup – which is the final one on Labor Day in MLB – and he’s led Texas to an 11-14 record in his outings in 2025.
The D-Backs will counter with righty Ryne Nelson (3.53 ERA), and oddsmakers clearly believe that he has an advantage in this matchup.
There are a couple of key stats that have pushed me toward Arizona in this game.
First off, the D-Backs are also playing well as of late, winning six of their last 10 games, and they’re two games over .500 at home. Texas has not played well on the road all season long (29-40) and it’s a major reason why it isn’t in the playoff picture at the moment in the AL.
Arizona also thrives against left-handed pitching, ranking 10th in batting average and 11th in OPS so far in the 2025 season. That’s going to put some pressure on Corbin to deliver and outduel Nelson on Monday.
The Rangers, on the other hand, are just 24th overall in batting average and OPS in 2025.
I think Arizona has a slight edge in this one, so I don’t mind laying the price on the moneyline for the D-Backs to win at home.
