Walk-Off Wagers: MLB Best Bets Today (Predictions for Orioles-Phillies, Yankees-Rangers, Guardians-Mets)
Wednesday’s MLB action features a ton of early first pitches, as most of the league is off for a travel day on Thursday.
So, as these early-week series wrap up, how should we bet on them?
I’m targeting a few plays for Wednesday’s slate, including a matchup between the New York Yankees and Texas Rangers that has major implications in the AL wild card race.
Plus, the New York Mets may be worth a look in the early innings with lefty David Peterson on the mound against the Cleveland Guardians.
Without further ado, let’s examine each one of the games I’m planning to bet on — and their latest odds — for Wednesday, Aug. 6.
MLB Best Bets for Wednesday, Aug. 6
- Baltimore Orioles-Philadelphia Phillies UNDER 8 (-105)
- Texas Rangers Moneyline (+111) vs. New York Yankees
- New York Mets First 5 Innings (-166) vs. Cleveland Guardians
Baltimore Orioles-Philadelphia Phillies UNDER 8 (-105)
The Baltimore Orioles are looking to avoid a sweep at the hands of the Philadelphia Phillies on Wednesday afternoon, and they’ll have lefty Trevor Rogers on the mound with a chance to stop the bleeding.
Rogers has a 1.44 ERA in nine starts this season, and he’s yet to allow more than three earned runs in a single game. On top of that, the struggling O’s are actually 6-3 in his outings. The lefty’s advanced numbers back up his strong start to 2025, as he’s in the 77th percentile in expected ERA this season.
Philadelphia has a potent offense, and it also has a thriving lefty on the mound on Wednesday afternoon.
Ranger Suarez (2.68 ERA) will aim to build on his first start in August when he allowed just three runs across seven innings of work.
With both of these teams featuring one of their better starters, I think the UNDER could be the play in this matchup. These squads combined for just five runs on Tuesday (Baltimore was shut out), and the UNDER has hit in the majority of both teams’ games this season.
Baltimore has done so in 55.5 percent of its games while the Phils have hit the UNDER in 54.2 percent of their matchups.
Texas Rangers Moneyline (+111) vs. New York Yankees
Can the Rangers sweep the Yankees on Wednesday?
New York has dropped five games in a row and is just a half-game up on the Rangers in the AL Wild Card race entering this afternoon’s series finale.
Carlos Rodon (3.34 ERA) is on the mound for the Yanks, but they’ve lost the majority of his starts since July 1 and are just 11-12 when he’s on the mound this season.
The Rangers will counter with youngster Jack Leiter, who has lowered his ERA from 4.32 to 4.10 since the start of July. While that’s not a huge change, I think Leiter could keep this Yankees offense in check after it was shut out on Tuesday even with Aaron Judge back in the lineup.
The Rangers have been elite at home all season long (36-20), and I can’t pass up a chance to get them at plus money to sweep a Yankees team that has played under .500 ball since the start of June.
Even if Rodon pitches well, Devin Williams and the New York bullpen has blown plenty of games as of late, pushing the team’s bullpen ERA to 4.31 this season.
I’ll back Texas to complete the sweep on Wednesday afternoon.
New York Mets First 5 Innings (-166) vs. Cleveland Guardians
David Peterson and the New York Mets have lost three games in a row and seven of their last 10 to fall 2.5 games back of the Philadelphia Phillies in the NL East.
However, I’m backing them to lead early – and potentially win this game – on Wednesday afternoon.
Peterson has been really solid in 2025, earning an All-Star nod while posting a 2.83 ERA.
New York is 12-9 in his starts, and Peterson has not allowed more than two runs in a single start since the beginning of July.
I think he has a major advantage over Guardians starting pitcher Gavin Williams, who has a 3.33 ERA, but he ranks in the 39th percentile in expected ERA (4.15) this season.
On top of that, Cleveland is dead last in MLB in batting average (22nd against lefties) and just 26th in runs scored this season.
I’m far from sold on the Guardians getting to Peterson early, so I’ll back the Mets to lead while both starters should still be in the game.
