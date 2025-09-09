Walk-Off Wagers: MLB Best Bets Today (Predictions for Tigers-Yankees, Cubs-Braves, Mets-Phillies)
Tuesday’s Major League Baseball action features a loaded 15-game slate, with two potential American League playoff matchups taking center stage.
The New York Yankees will host the Detroit Tigers on TBS as New York looks to overtake the Toronto Blue Jays in the AL East, while the Jays host the AL West-leading Houston Astros for the first game of their early-week series.
Playoff spots are up for grabs in the final month of the regular season, and there are a few teams that may be worth targeting in the betting market as they close out the campaign.
Here’s a look at three bets that I’m eyeing for Tuesday’s action.
MLB Best Bets for Tuesday, Sept. 9
- New York Yankees Moneyline (-156) vs. Detroit Tigers
- Chicago Cubs Moneyline (-110) vs. Atlanta Braves
- Philadelphia Phillies First 5 Innings Moneyline (-130) vs. New York Mets
New York Yankees Moneyline (-156) vs. Detroit Tigers
The New York Yankees are just two games out of first place in the AL East heading into Tuesday’s series opener with the AL Central leading Detroit Tigers.
Detroit has dropped six of its last 10 games, but it still has an 8.5-game cushion in the division and is fighting the Toronto Blue Jays for the best record in the AL.
However, I’m backing the Yankees to take this matchup in New York on Sept. 9.
Will Warren (4.28 ERA) gets the ball for the Yanks in this matchup, and he’s been a far better pitcher at home (3.30 home ERA) than on the road in 2025. Not only that, but Warren is pitching at a high level as of late, posting a 2.79 ERA in eight starts since the All-Star break.
He’ll take on Casey Mize – an All-Star this season – who has not fared well since the break despite the Tigers winning the majority of his starts. Mize has a 5.59 ERA in his last eight starts (the Tigers are 6-2), allowing at least three runs in five of those outings.
Against a New York offense that is No. 1 in MLB in runs scored and OPS this season, Mize could be in trouble on the road. He has a 4.26 road ERA this season and opponents are hitting .284 against him in those games.
With New York making a recent push for the division, I like Warren to lead the Yankees to a win at home, where they are 14 games over .500 in 2025.
Chicago Cubs Moneyline (-110) vs. Atlanta Braves
These teams played each other earlier in the month, with tonight’s starters (Cade Horton for Chicago and Spencer Strider for Atlanta) pitching in different games.
Strider started the Aug. 1 matchup between these squads (an Atlanta loss), allowing five hits and three runs in five innings of work. It was a fine outing from the righty, but he’s struggled mightily as of late, posting a 9.13 ERA in five starts since Aug. 1.
Atlanta has not won any of those games, and Strider has given up way more hits (37) than innings pitched (23.2) during that stretch. To make matters worse, he’s facing an elite offense on Tuesday, as the Cubbies are top-10 in the league in runs scored, OPS and home runs in 2025.
As for Horton, he has been lights out in 2025, posting a 2.78 ERA while leading the Cubs to a 13-7 record in 20 outings. Chicago lost his start against Atlanta, but Horton tossed five innings of no-hit ball before being lifted with 75 pitches.
A young pitcher, Horton has seen the Cubs manage his pitch count as of late, taking him out before he reached 80 pitches in six of his seven outings since Aug. 1. Since the All-Star break, Horton has made nine starts (the Cubs are 6-3 in those games) and put together an insanely impressive 0.77 ERA. He’s given up just 24 hits in 47.0 innings of work in those games.
I think Chicago is massively undervalued with him on the mound on Tuesday.
Philadelphia Phillies First 5 Innings Moneyline (-130) vs. New York Mets
The Philadelphia Phillies won their series opener over the New York Mets, 1-0, on Monday night, and they find themselves as favorites early in a lefty-lefty battle on Tuesday.
Sean Manaea (5.60 ERA) gets the ball for the Mets, who are just 3-7 in his outings and have been able to get Manaea a win on his record just once in 2025.
Philly counters with Ranger Suarez (2.89 ERA), who has really started to heat up over his last four starts leading the Phils to a 4-0 record while posting a 1.09 ERA.
Ultimately, this bet is a fade of Manaea, who has allowed five, four, four, four, two and five runs in his starts since Aug. 1. The lefty has not made it through six innings in any of those outings, so it wouldn’t shock me to see the Mets trailing early on in this one.
Suarez had a couple rough outings in early August, but he’s rebounded since and has allowed four or more runs in just four or his 22 outings this season. Unless Manaea has one of his best starts of 2025, the Phillies should be up before turning this game over to the bullpens.
