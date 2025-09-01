MLB Playoff Odds for Every Team in Wild Card Race (Mets, Rangers, Yankees Rising in Latest Odds)
ONE MORE MONTH UNTIL PLAYOFF BASEBALL!
There is a ton at stake over the final four weeks of the regular season in MLB, and we’re here at SI Betting to analyze the latest playoff odds in both the American and National Leagues.
There are three division races — the AL East, AL West and NL West — where the first and second place teams are separated by three or fewer games, leaving a lot up in the air in the wild card picture to close the regular season.
In the American League, a seven-game winning streak helped propel the New York Yankees into first in the wild card and just three games back of Toronto in the AL East entering September.
Meanwhile, the National League wild card appears to be pretty settled, as the Cincinnati Reds (the first team out) have fallen four games back of the final wild card spot.
Is there any value in betting on a team to make the playoffs that isn’t currently in the postseason picture?
Let’s take a look at the latest odds and a few teams that could have some value — whether it’s to make the playoffs or steal the division — as the final month of regular season baseball gets underway.
American League Playoff Odds
Division Leaders
- Toronto Blue Jays: N/A
- Detroit Tigers: N/A
- Houston Astros: -700
It’s interesting to see a division leader with worse odds to make the playoffs than multiple wild card teams, but that’s the case with Houston.
The Astros are just two games up on the Seattle Mariners in the AL West, and they have worse records than the New York Yankees and Boston Red Sox this season. If Houston slips in the coming weeks, it could be fighting for its playoff life down the stretch.
Oddsmakers don’t feel the same about the Blue Jays, even though they’ve seen their lead dwindle in the AL East.
Wild Card Race
- New York Yankees: -10000
- Boston Red Sox: -1400
- Seattle Mariners: -575
- Texas Rangers: +290
- Kansas City Royals: +500:
- Cleveland Guardians: +1100
- Tampa Bay Rays: +2000
Texas has moved past the Kansas City Royals for the fourth spot in the wild card race, as it has won five games in a row and eight of its last 10. Not only are the Rangers just 2.5 games out of the third wild card, but they are just 4.5 games back in the AL West.
So, there are multiple paths for Texas to take to get into the postseason. At +290, the Rangers could be worth a sprinkle if you’re not sold on Houston or Seattle running away with the division in the final few weeks.
The one thing working against the Rangers is that they have the fifth-hardest remaining schedule – per Tankathon – in MLB.
National League Playoff Odds
Division Leaders
- Philadelphia Phillies: N/A
- Los Angeles Dodgers: N/A
- Milwaukee Brewers: N/A
While the NL West is still up for grabs, oddsmakers believe the the Phillies, Dodgers, Brewers, Cubs and Padres will all make the postseason, as they’ve all seen their playoff odds come off the board.
The Reds – the closest chasing team in the wild card race – are seven games back of San Diego and nine games back of Chicago entering September.
Wild Card Race
- San Diego Padres: N/A
- Chicago Cubs: N/A
- New York Mets: -600
- Cincinnati Reds: +700
- San Francisco Giants: +1200
- Arizona Diamondbacks: +2500
- St. Louis Cardinals: +3000
While the NL wild card may already be set, there has been a ton of odds movement for the Mets (the No. 3 wild card) and the chasing pack:
- Mets: -350 to -600
- Reds: +310 to +700
- Giants: +2000 to +1200
- Diamondbacks: +3000 to +2500
New York has a four-game cushion on the Reds and at least a five-game cushion on every other team in the chase. Barring an epic collapse from a team, the six NL playoff teams appear to be pretty secure entering the final month of the regular season.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
