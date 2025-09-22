MLB Playoff Odds for Every Team in Wild Card Race (Guardians, Astros; Reds, Mets Battling It Out)
The final week of the 2025 MLB season is here, and there is still much to be decided.
Only one division leader in the American League has clinched, and that was by the Toronto Blue Jays over the weekend.
Over in the National League, the Philadelphia Phillies and Milwaukee Brewers have clinched their divisions, while the Los Angeles Dodgers and Chicago Cubs have secured a playoff spot.
Outside of that, mostly anything can happen as both Wild Card races could very well come down to the final day of the season.
Which teams are worth betting on to make the playoffs?
Let’s take a look at the latest odds to make the playoffs and a few teams who could be worth betting on in the final week of the season.
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
American League Playoff Odds
Division Leaders
- Toronto Blue Jays: N/A
- Detroit Tigers: -575
- Seattle Mariners: N/A
The Detroit Tigers appeared to have the AL Central locked up earlier this month, but the Cleveland Guardians have been making a real push. Detroit now has just a one-game lead over Cleveland with the two teams set to face off in a three-game series this week.
The Seattle Mariners have also stormed into September and completed a three-game sweep in Houston over the weekend to take a commanding three-game lead in the AL West.
Wild Card Race
- New York Yankees: N/A
- Boston Red Sox: -900
- Cleveland Guardians: -210
- Houston Astros: -165
- Texas Rangers: N/A
- Kansas City Royals: N/A
The Yankees virtually have the top AL Wild Card locked up with a three-game lead over the Red Sox, who are also in the driver’s seat with a one-game lead over both Cleveland and Houston.
Anything can happen, though, with DraftKings giving both Cleveland and Houston a decent chance to secure that third Wild Card spot.
While the Rangers and Royals aren’t mathematically eliminated just yet, they sit five and six games back of the third Wild Card spot, and would need a miracle to make the playoffs.
If I were to bet on any team out of Boston, Cleveland, or Houston to make the playoffs at these odds, it’d have to be the Astros. The Red Sox don’t have any value at -900, and the Guardians are going into an intense three-game set against the Tigers.
Meanwhile, the Astros are headed on the road on a business trip to visit the Athletics and Angels to close out the season. But can they rebound after an emotional letdown against Seattle?
Oddly enough, FanGraphs gives the Astros a 65.7% chance of making the playoffs to the Guardians’ 59% as of Monday morning.
National League Playoff Odds
Division Leaders
- Milwaukee Brewers: N/A
- Philadelphia Phillies: N/A
- Los Angeles Dodgers: N/A
The Brewers and Phillies have already clinched their divisions, and the Dodgers have a three-game lead over the Padres in the NL West.
The Wild Card is where it gets interesting.
Wild Card Race
- Chicago Cubs: N/A
- San Diego Padres: N/A
- Cincinnati Reds: -135
- New York Mets: +150
- Arizona Diamondbacks: +900
- San Francisco Giants: N/A
- St. Louis Cardinals: N/A
- Miami Marlins: N/A
The Cubs have already clinched a playoff spot, and actually have the same record as the Dodgers through 156 games. The Padres’ odds are also off the board given their 99% chance to make the postseason.
The Reds were +700 to make the playoffs to begin the month and are now in line to make the postseason for the first time since 2020. They host the lowly Pirates before travelling to Milwaukee for a weekend set to close things out.
The Mets are at risk of another September collapse after competing for the NL East throughout most of the season. They’re now more likely to miss the playoffs than make them, if you believe these +150 odds, with road series against the Cubs and Marlins to finish the schedule.
The Diamondbacks are still alive and just one game back of both the Reds and Mets, but they face the Dodgers and Padres the rest of the way. At +900, though? The Dodgers and Padres have things locked up for the postseason, and a hungry Diamondbacks team could be worth a stab after selling at the deadline.
Still, getting plus odds on the Mets to make the playoffs when FanGraphs has them at 51.5%, the Reds at 41.8%, and Arizona at 6.3% seems like the best bet.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
