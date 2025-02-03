Multiple Six-Figure Bets Placed on Chiefs vs. Eagles Total in Super Bowl 59
There have been plenty of big bets on Super Bowl LIX between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles, and two more recently were reported.
Two bettors have dropped over $125,000 on the UNDER in the biggest game of the NFL season!
The two bettors at BetMGM aren't the only ones that have placed big wagers, but these are the two largest reported bets on the total at BetMGM to date.
Last week, there was a reported big bet on the total in this game, and it dropped it to 48.5 at some sportsbooks.
Here's a look at the latest odds.
Chiefs vs. Eagles Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Spread
- Chiefs -1.5 (-112)
- Eagles +1.5 (-108)
Moneyline
- Chiefs: -125
- Eagles: +105
Total
- 48.5 (Over -118/Under -102)
The Chiefs and Eagles both were elite defenses during the regular season, ranking No. 1 (Philly) and No. 13 (Kansas City) in yards per play allowed. The Chiefs allowed the fourth-fewest points in the league while the Eagles finished the regular season allowing the second-fewest number of points.
So, these two bettors could be looking at those statistics when deciding that the UNDER is the play.
On Thursday last week, it was reported that a six-figure bet on the total was placed at Caesars Sportsbook – one of the biggest bets placed so far for this year’s game. This bet follows a trend of sharp money coming in on the under in the leadup to Super Bowl LIX.
This season, the UNDER has hit in 11 of the Chiefs’ 19 games and 11 of the Eagles’ 20 games. Howeer, only one of Philly's three playoff games and one of Kansas City's two playoff games this season have fallen short of this total.
It'll be interesting to see if the bettors that have been targeting the UNDER are right on Super Bowl Sunday.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
