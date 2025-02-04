Myles Garrett Trade Odds: Browns Favored to Retain Star, Commanders Top Trade Destination
Cleveland Browns star pass rusher Myles Garrett sent a major shockwave through the NFL on Monday afternoon, as he requested a trade from the franchise, tanking the Browns’ already terrible odds to win the Super Bowl next season.
While Garrett may want a deal to go to a contender, there are few things that stand in his way. First off, Cleveland doesn’t have to move him – especially since he has the 2025 season and 2026 season left on his deal.
Plus, the Browns would actually take a cap hit of over $36 million if they traded or cut Garrett – much larger than his $19.7 million cap hit next season. So, a trade doesn’t make much sense unless the Browns get a godfather offer of draft capital.
Still, oddsmakers at DraftKings Sportsbook have shared the latest odds for Garrett’s next team in the 2025 season.
Myles Garrett Next Team Odds for 2025 Season
- Cleveland Browns: +300
- Washington Commanders: +450
- Las Vegas Raiders: +650
- Detroit Lions: +750
- New England Patriots: +850
- Green Bay Packers: +950
- Chicago Bears: +1000
- Arizona Cardinals: +1200
- Los Angeles Chargers: +1400
- Philadelphia Eagles: +1600
Browns Expected to Retain Myles Garrett
Based on these odds, the Browns are the favorite to have Garrett next season, likely for the reasons I laid out above.
Trading a former Defensive Player of the Year (who also had 14.0 sacks in the 2024 season) doesn’t make much sense when it doesn’t free up any space on Cleveland’s books. Instead, the Browns may be wise to hold firm on Garrett and hope that with the No. 2 overall pick in this year’s NFL Draft that they can rebuild this team quicker than he expects.
Commanders Have Best Trade Odds for Myles Garrett
The team with the best odds to land Garrett makes a ton of sense: the Washington Commanders.
Washington made the NFC title game in Jayden Daniels’ rookie season, and it has a solid defense that already features players like Jonathan Allen, Daron Payne and Marshon Lattimore. Adding Garrett to the front seven would make Washington a tough team to face – especially since it was the defense for the Commanders that was torched for 50-plus points in the NFC championship game against the Philadelphia Eagles.
Since Washington has cap space, it may be willing to part ways with a few picks to build a team that is ready to win now around Daniels.
Raiders, Lions, Patriots Amongst Leaders in Odds for Myles Garrett
Las Vegas Raiders
The Raiders make some sense if they move on from Maxx Crosby – or if they want to form an elite pass-rushing duo – but why would Garrett want to go there?
Las Vegas is in one of the toughest divisions in the NFL and doesn’t have much of a direction – or a starting quarterback entering the offseason.
Detroit Lions
This would be scary.
The Lions are ready to win now after finishing the 2024 season with the top seed in the NFC, and adding Garrett to a pass rush that already features Aidan Hutchinson would be insane.
However, the Lions may need to play some salary cap gymnastics to make a deal work. Plus, would Detroit’s late first-round picks be enough to convince the Browns to actually make a deal? Like these odds suggest, this destination seems like more of a long shot.
New England Patriots
While the Patriots have the cap space and draft capital to make a run at Garrett, they – like the Browns – are in a rebuild.
The Browns aren’t forced to trade Garrett to a contender – even though that’s what he wants – but wouldn’t Cleveland like to avoid the financial headache of a Garrett trade and keep him on the roster rather than trading him somewhere he also doesn’t want to play (which may lower the return for the Browns)?
