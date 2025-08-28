Mystics vs. Liberty Prediction, Odds, Best WNBA Prop Bets for Thursday, Aug. 28
The New York Liberty are coming off a win with Breanna Stewart (knee) back in the lineup, and they’re set as massive favorites on Thursday night against the Washington Mystics.
Washington has fallen off in the second half of the season, and it’s likely going to miss the playoffs since it is 3.5 games back of the No. 8 seed through 38 games.
New York, on the other hand, is aiming to rebound from a down stretch when Stewie was out of the lineup to climb back into the top-four in the playoff standings.
Here’s a breakdown of Thursday’s matchup, including the latest odds, players to bet on in the prop market and my prediction.
Mystics vs. Liberty Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Mystics +12.5 (-110)
- Liberty -12.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Mystics: +625
- Liberty: -950
Total
- 163 (Over -108/Under -112)
Mystics vs. Liberty How to Watch
- Date: Thursday, Aug. 28
- Time: 7:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Barclays Center
- How to Watch (TV): Prime Video
- Mystics record: 16-22
- Liberty record: 23-15
Mystics vs. Liberty Injury Reports
Mystics Injury Report
- Georgia Amoore – out
- Jacy Sheldon – day-to-day
Liberty Injury Report
- Natasha Cloud – day-to-day
- Isabelle Harrison – day-to-day
- Nyara Sabally – out
Mystics vs. Liberty Best WNBA Prop Bets
Liberty Best WNBA Prop Bet
- Sabrina Ionescu UNDER 16.5 Points (-110)
Earlier today, I shared in my WNBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points – why I’m fading Ionescu during her recent shooting slump:
Sabrina Ionescu is one of the best shooters in the WNBA, but she’s really struggled in the month of August, especially over her last nine games.
The star guard has cleared 16.5 points just two times over this nine-game stretch despite taking over 13 shots per game. Her efficiency has been the biggest issue, as Ionescu is knocking down just 33.9 percent of her shots from the field and 25.9 percent of her attempts from 3 over this stretch.
Overall, the Liberty star is shooting just 40.0 percent from the field and 30.3 percent from deep in 2025.
With Stewart back, there may be a few less shots from Ionescu in the Liberty offense, and she finished with just 11 points on 3-of-7 shooting in her last game (Stewart’s return).
Until Ionescu shows that she’s out of her shooting slump, she’s a risky bet at this number.
Mystics vs. Liberty Prediction and Pick
The Liberty have struggled at times against the spread this season, going 13-23-2 overall, but they are an elite team at home, winning 15 of their 20 games outright.
Also, Washington is 18-19-2 against the spread, so this isn’t a game where the Mystics should be viewed as a must-bet as an underdog.
With Stewart back in action and Natasha Cloud (nose) potentially returning after missing Tuesday’s game, the Liberty could be at full strength for the first time in weeks.
New York was the No. 2 seed for most of the season before Stewie went down with her knee injury, and it still ranks in the top five in the W in offensive, defensive and net rating.
Meanwhile, the Mystics are trending in the wrong direction as losers of four straight. Not only is Washington just 3-7 in its last 10 games, but it has a net rating of -4.8 during that stretch.
For a team that is 11th in offensive rating this season, trading leading scorer Brittney Sykes at the deadline was a sign that Washington does not care about making the playoffs in 2025.
I think the Liberty will be able to run away with this matchup at home.
Pick: Liberty -12.5 (-110 at DraftKings)
