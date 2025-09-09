Mystics vs. Liberty Prediction, Odds, Best WNBA Prop Bets for Tuesday, Sept. 9
It hasn’t been a strong second half of the 2025 season for the New York Liberty, but they’re trying to gain some momentum before the playoffs on Tuesday night.
New York is a home favorite on Tuesday against the Washington Mystics, who dropped their ninth game in a row on Sunday.
Over the last 10 games it has played, Washington has the worst offensive rating in the WNBA. A lot of that has to do with the team moving on from All-Star Brittney Sykes at the trade deadline.
Meanwhile, New York is trying to stay healthy for the playoffs after Sabrina Ionescu, Breanna Stewart and Jonquel Jones all missed time during the regular season.
Here’s a breakdown of the odds, players to bet on in the prop market and my prediction for Tuesday’s matchup.
Mystics vs. Liberty Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Spread
- Mystics +10.5 (-108)
- Liberty -10.5 (-112)
Moneyline
- Mystics: +425
- Liberty: -575
Total
- 159 (Over -108/Under -112)
Mystics vs. Liberty How to Watch
- Date: Tuesday, Sept. 9
- Time: 7:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Barclays Center
- How to Watch (TV): ESPN3
- Mystics record: 16-27
- Liberty record: 25-17
Mystics vs. Liberty Injury Reports
Mystics Injury Report
- Georgia Amoore – out
- Jacy Sheldon – out
Liberty Injury Report
- Nyara Sabally – day-to-day
- Sabrina Ionescu – day-to-day
Mystics vs. Liberty Best WNBA Prop Bets
Liberty Best WNBA Prop Bet
- Breanna Stewart 18+ Points (-130)
Since returning from a knee injury, Stewart is averaging 17.6 points per game across five games, putting up at least 19 points in three of those matchups.
Now, she gets a crack at a Washington team that has slipped to ninth in the WNBA in defensive rating and allowed a 26-point game to Stewart earlier in the 2025 season. After playing over 34 minutes in back-to-back games, Stewie should be good to resume her usual role the rest of the campaign.
She’s averaging 18.2 points per game while shooting 45.5 percent from the field in 2025.
Mystics vs. Liberty Prediction and Pick
Earlier today, I shared in my WNBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points – why I’m backing the Liberty to win this game outright – parlayed with the Minnesota Lynx to do the same.
Here’s why I like the Liberty in this bet:
The Washington Mystics have dropped nine games in a row, so even with the New York Liberty struggling a bit in the second half of the season, I think they’re a great bet to at least win on Tuesday night.
New York needs some positive momentum heading into the playoffs, and the defending champs are still one of the best offenses in the W. Meanwhile, Washington is dead last in offensive rating over its last 10 games, and trading Brittney Sykes was the unofficial end to the Mystics’ season.
Even if Sabrina Ionescu is ruled out, I like the Liberty to win at home, where they are 16-5 straight up in 2025.
New York has not been good enough at times without one of its three stars in the lineup, hence the moneyline bet as a major favorite. However, I do think pairing this with the Lynx (six-point road favorites against Indiana) is a reasonable wager.
The Liberty are one of the best home teams in the W, and the Mystics look like a different team since the trade deadline.
Pick: Liberty + Lynx Moneyline (-160 at DraftKings)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Claim the latest DraftKings promo code offer today. Sign up and place a $5 bet to earn a guaranteed $200 in bonus bets plus over $200 off NFL Sunday Ticket. Regardless of the outcome of your wager,DraftKings will add eight $25 bonus bet tokens to your new account and award one promo code for a discounted NFL Sunday ticket subscription.