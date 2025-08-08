Mystics vs. Lynx Prediction, Odds, Best WNBA Prop Bets for Friday, Aug. 8
The Minnesota Lynx are cruising to the No. 1 seed in the WNBA, and they’re aiming to add to their impressive 15-1 record at home on Friday against the Washington Mystics.
Washington is currently the No. 10 seed, but it may be looking to the future after it traded away All-Star guard Brittney Sykes in a deal with the Seattle Storm. That’s not the only move Washington has made this week, as former first-round pick Aaliyah Edwards was traded to the Connecticut Sun for guard Jacy Sheldon on Thursday.
Minnesota is heavily favored in this game at many of the best betting sites, and that’s despite the fact that Napheesa Collier (ankle) is out of this matchup. The MVP favorite is expected to miss at least two weeks with the injury.
Still, should bettors trust Minnesota over this Washington team that has dropped three games in a row?
Here’s a breakdown of the odds, my favorite player prop and a prediction for Friday’s action.
Mystics vs. Lynx Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Mystics +10 (-108)
- Lynx -10 (-112)
Moneyline
- Mystics: +425
- Lynx: -575
Total
- 157 (Over -108/Under -112)
Mystics vs. Lynx How to Watch
- Date: Friday, Aug. 8
- Time: 7:30 p.m. EST
- Venue: Target Center
- How to Watch (TV): ION
- Mystics record: 13-16
- Lynx record: 25-5
Mystics vs. Lynx Injury Reports
Mystics Injury Report
- Georgia Amoore – out
- Jacy Sheldon – out
Lynx Injury Report
- Napheesa Collier – out
- Jessica Shepard – probable
Mystics vs. Lynx Best WNBA Prop Bets
Lynx Best WNBA Prop Bet
- Courtney Williams OVER 14.5 Points (-115)
Earlier today, I shared in my WNBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points – why I love Williams in the prop market in this matchup:
Minnesota guard Courtney Williams was named an All-Star this season, and the mid-range specialist could be in line for a big game against Washington on Friday night.
With Collier out of the lineup against Seattle, Williams attempted 20 shots, making eight of them, and put up 20 points in just over 32 minutes.
The star guard has scored 15 or more points in 14 of her 30 games this season, clearing this line in two of the four games that Collier has missed.
I expect Williams’ usage to go up on Friday, as she’s attempted 18, 13, 11 and 20 shots in the four games that Collier has been sidelined in 2025.
Mystics vs. Lynx Prediction and Pick
In my WNBA Best Bets column, I explained why I’m betting a five-point teaser on the New York Liberty and the Lynx on Friday night.
While I’m not a massive fan of laying double-digit points with Collier out of the lineup, I do think that Minnesota is the far superior team in this matchup.
This season, Minnesota has been downright dominant at home, going 15-1 straight up in regular-season play.
At Target Center, the Lynx have a net rating of +18.7 (by far the best in the WNBA), and they lead the league in offensive rating, defensive rating and net rating overall this season.
Washington, on the other hand, appears to be on a trajectory that’ll cause it to miss the playoffs.
It traded away an All-Star even though it’s in the mix for the No. 8 seed, and Washington’s offense (11th in offensive rating) has struggled mightily as of late, scoring less than 70 points in two of its last three games.
Even without Collier, the Lynx have way too much firepower to fade at home.
Pick: Lynx -10 (-112 at DraftKings)
