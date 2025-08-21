Mystics vs. Sun Prediction, Odds, Best WNBA Prop Bets for Thursday, Aug. 21
Saniya Rivers and the Connecticut Sun pulled off a road upset on Tuesday night, beating the Washington Mystics by 11 points to earn their seventh win of the 2025 season.
Tuesday’s loss was a brutal one for Washington, as it remains on the outside looking in of the playoff picture and should have been able to handle the Sun at home.
Now, these teams face off again on Thursday – this time in Connecticut.
Oddsmakers have set the Mystics as road favorites in this matchup, but can bettors trust them to cover the spread after their offensive struggles on Tuesday?
Without Brittney Sykes (traded to Seattle), the Mystics have some limitations when it comes to shot creation on the offensive end.
Here’s a breakdown of the odds, my favorite player prop and a prediction for Thursday night’s battle between these Eastern Conference foes.
Mystics vs. Sun Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Mystics -2.5 (-110)
- Sun +2.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Mystics: -142
- Sun: +120
Total
- 157.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Mystics vs. Sun How to Watch
- Date: Wednesday, Aug. 20
- Time: 7:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Mohegan Sun Arena
- How to Watch (TV): NBC Sports Boston, NBC CT, Monumental Sports Network
- Mystics record: 16-19
- Sun record: 7-27
Mystics vs. Sun Injury Reports
Mystics Injury Report
- Stefanie Dolson – expected to play
- Jacy Sheldon – out
- Georgia Amoore – out
Sun Injury Report
- None to report
Mystics vs. Sun Best WNBA Prop Bets
Mystics Best WNBA Prop Bet
- Kiki Iriafen OVER 8.5 Rebounds (-145)
Earlier today, I shared in my WNBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points – why Kiki Iriafen is a steal in the prop market tonight:
Washington Mystics rookie forward Kiki Iriafen is averaging 8.6 rebounds per game this season, and she’s grabbed at least 10 boards in five straight games, clearing this prop in six in a row.
The former Stanford and USC star has a great matchup against the Sun, who rank dead last in the W in rebounding percentage and allowed Iriafen to grab 12 rebounds in 33:25 on Tuesday night.
In her games against Connecticut this season, Iriafen is averaging over 10 boards per game (31 in three games), clearing this prop twice.
She’s a must bet with this line set below double-digits on Thursday.
Mystics vs. Sun Prediction and Pick
These teams combined for just 149 points on Tuesday night, but they put up 171 and 175 points in their first two meetings in 2025.
While Sykes is no longer with the Mystics and their offense has struggled a bit since the All-Star break, Washington still has scored over 80 points in four of its last five games.
The Sun are 11th in the WNBA in defensive rating this season, and while neither of these offenses has been that effective, this total is wet well below their earlier meetings.
CT has hit the over in 16 games this season (16-17-1) while Washington is 16-18-1 in its matchups.
I don’t expect a game up in the triple-digits, but it wouldn’t be shocking to see both teams crack 80 on Thursday night.
Pick: OVER 157.5 (-110 at DraftKings)
