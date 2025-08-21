Is Napheesa Collier Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Lynx vs. Dream)
Minnesota Lynx star Napheesa Collier has not played since Aug. 2 due to an ankle injury, but it appears she has a chance to return to the lineup on Thursday against the Atlanta Dream.
After being listed as doubltful in each of the Lynx's last two games, Collier has been upgraded to questionable for Thursday night's game in Atlanta.
This is a great sign for the Lynx, who have succeeded without Collier (going 6-2 this season), but are coming off a loss on Tuesday night without the MVP favorite.
So far this season, Collier is averaging 23.5 points, 7.5 rebounds, 3.5 assists, 1.8 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 53.7 percent from the field and 36.8 percent from 3. She's one of the best two-way players in the league, and she's a major reason why Minnesota is 6.5 games up in the standings for the No. 1 seed in the W.
Oddsmakers at DraftKings have set the Lynx as two-point road favorites in this game, which could be a sign that Collier is going to return to action.
The Lynx should update Collier's status closer to tip off on Thursday night.
