Is Napheesa Collier Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Lynx vs. Liberty)
Minnesota Lynx star forward Napheesa Collier appears to be nearing a return to the lineup, as she's listed as doubtful for Tuesday's game against the New York Liberty.
This is the second game in a row that Collier has received a doubtful tag, a sign that she's getting closer to returning from her ankle injury that has cost her several games in August. Minnesota has beaten the Liberty twice this month, and it's looking for a 3-0 sweep in three straight games on Tuesday.
With Collier listed as doubtful on Tuesday, the Lynx have moved from one-point favorites (at DraftKings) to 2.5-point underdogs in New York. The Lynx are 6-1 this season when Collier is out of the lineup, but Tuesday is a tough road matchup against one of the best teams in the WNBA.
So far this season, Collier is averaging 23.5 points, 7.5 rebounds, 3.5 assists, 1.8 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 53.7 percent from the field and 36.8 percent from 3. She's the favorite to win the WNBA's MVP award, and her two-way ability makes her one of the brightest stars in the league.
Collier could be upgraded on Tuesday and end up suiting up, but the odds movement is telling us that she's likely to miss another game with her ankle injury.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Claim the latest DraftKings promo code offer today. Sign up and place a $5 bet to earn a guaranteed $200 in bonus bets plus over $200 off NFL Sunday Ticket. Regardless of the outcome of your wager,DraftKings will add eight $25 bonus bet tokens to your new account and award one promo code for a discounted NFL Sunday ticket subscription.