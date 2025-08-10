Is Napheesa Collier Playing Today? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Lynx vs. Liberty)
The Minnesota Lynx will be without their best player once again on Sunday, as Napheesa Collier (ankle) has been ruled out for the third game in a row.
Collier is likely a few days -- or even a week -- away from returning, as she was originally expected to miss at least two weeks with her ankle injury.
With the MVP favorite out of the lineup on Sunday, the Lynx are road underdogs against the New York Liberty in Brooklyn. Replacing Collier is nearly impossible, but the Lynx do have a solid supporting cast that may be able to keep this game close.
So far this season, Collier is averaging 23.5 points, 7.5 rebounds, 3.5 assists, 1.8 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 53.7 percent from the field and 36.8 percent from 3.
Oddsmakers at DraftKings have set the Lynx as four-point road underdogs in this game, but they've only dropped five games all season long. So, it's hard to fade Minnesota, especially since the Liberty won't have star forward Breanna Stewart (knee) in the lineup on Sunday.
This season, the Lynx are 4-1 without Collier in the lineup, and they've won back-to-back games since she went down with her ankle injury. It'll be interesting to see if the Lynx can put together another strong performance and build their lead atop of the WNBA standings even with their star player sidelined.
