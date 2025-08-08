Is Napheesa Collier Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Mystics vs. Lynx)
Minnesota Lynx star Napheesa Collier is the favorite to win the WNBA MVP award this season, but she will miss the next few games with an ankle injury.
Collier has been ruled out for Friday's matchup with the Washington Mystics, but the Lynx are still favored by 10 points in the latest odds at DraftKings Sportsbook.
Minnesota knocked off the Seattle Storm without Collier earlier this week, and it has an impressive 15-1 record at home in the 2025 season. Washington, on the other hand, has dropped three games in a row.
Replacing Collier won't be easy, as she's the definition of a two-way star in today's WNBA, averaging 23.5 points, 7.5 rebounds, 3.5 assists, 1.8 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 53.7 percent from the field and 36.8 percent from 3.
Still, there's one player I'm eyeing in the prop market to help make up for some of that production on Friday.
Best Minnesota Lynx Prop Bet With Napheesa Collier Out
- Courtney Williams OVER 14.5 Points (-115)
Earlier today, I shared in my WNBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points – why I love Williams in the prop market in this matchup:
Minnesota guard Courtney Williams was named an All-Star this season, and the mid-range specialist could be in line for a big game against Washington on Friday night.
With Collier out of the lineup against Seattle, Williams attempted 20 shots, making eight of them, and put up 20 points in just over 32 minutes.
The star guard has scored 15 or more points in 14 of her 30 games this season, clearing this line in two of the four games that Collier has missed.
I expect Williams’ usage to go up on Friday, as she’s attempted 18, 13, 11 and 20 shots in the four games that Collier has been sidelined in 2025.
