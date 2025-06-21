Nationals vs. Dodgers Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers and Prop Bets for Saturday, June 21
The Los Angeles Dodgers took their series opener with the Washington Nationals on Friday night, but they failed to cover the run line after allowing a run in the top half of the ninth inning.
Bettors are hoping that Los Angeles can bounce back on Saturday, as it is once again set as a massive favorite at home.
The Dodgers lead the NL West by 4.5 games with the San Francisco Giants’ loss on Friday, and they’re 16 games over .500 at home entering tonight’s contest.
Dustin May (4.46 ERA) will get the ball for the Dodgers against Washington’s Jake Irvin (4.23 ERA).
Here’s a look at the odds, players to bet on in the prop market and my prediction for Game 2 of this weekend series.
Nationals vs. Dodgers Odds, Run Line and Total
Run Line
- Nationals +1.5 (+108)
- Dodgers -1.5 (-131)
Moneyline
- Nationals: +214
- Dodgers: -269
Total
- 9 (Over -120/Under -101)
Nationals vs. Dodgers Probable Pitchers
- Washington: Jake Irvin (5-3, 4.23 ERA)
- Los Angeles: Dustin May (4-4, 4.46 ERA)
Nationals vs. Dodgers How to Watch
- Date: Saturday, June 21
- Time: 10:10 p.m. EST
- Venue: Dodger Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): MLB Network, SportsNet LA, MASN
- Nationals record: 31-45
- Dodgers record: 47-30
Nationals vs. Dodgers Best MLB Prop Bets
Dodgers Best MLB Prop Bet
- Shohei Ohtani to Hit a Home Run (+150)
Earlier today, I shared in SI Betting’s best home run picks – Daily Dinger – why I’m betting on Shohei Ohtani against Washington:
The NL MVP favorite, Shohei Ohtani already has 25 home runs for the Los Angeles Dodgers in the 2025 season, and I love his matchup to go deep again on Saturday.
Ohtani and the Dodgers are taking on Jake Irvin and the Washington Nationals, and Irvin has struggled with the long ball this season, allowing 14 in his 15 outings. The right-hander enters this start with a 4.23 ERA, and he’s struggled against Ohtani in his career.
The Dodgers superstar has yet to homer off of Irvin, but he is 4-for-8 with a double, posting 1.181 OPS against him. This season, Ohtani has homered 21 times against right-handed pitching, and he has a favorable matchup once Irvin exits this game.
The Nationals rank 29th in MLB in bullpen ERA (5.71), and their ‘pen has allowed 32 homers so far this season.
Nationals vs. Dodgers Prediction and Pick
This game is a popular one to bet on Saturday, and I shared a second pick in SI Betting’s Walk-Off Wagers – our daily best bets column:
The Los Angeles Dodgers picked up a 6-5 win in their series opener against the Washington Nationals on Friday, but I’m not looking to bet on a side in Saturday night’s matchup.
Instead, I’m eyeing the total in the first five innings, as I don’t trust either starting pitcher in this matchup.
Let’s start with Los Angeles’ Dustin May, who has struggled over his last 10 starts, posting a 5.50 ERA while allowing 60 hits in 55.2 innings of work. May ranks in just the 26th percentile in expected ERA and the 30th percentile in expected batting average against this season.
On the Nationals side, Jake Irvin enters this start with a 4.23 ERA, and he was tagged for four runs in six innings in a matchup with the Dodgers earlier this season. Irvin ranks in just the ninth percentile in expected ERA (5.24) so far this season.
So, I’m expecting a high-scoring game from the jump, something that Los Angeles has no problem doing this season. The Dodgers are No. 1 in MLB in wRC+ and have the best OVER record (45-31-1) in MLB.
There should be plenty of runs scored in the early innings on Saturday night.
Pick: First 5 Innings OVER 4.5 (-154 at DraftKings)
