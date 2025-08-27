Nationals vs. Yankees Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers and Prop Bets for Wednesday, Aug. 27
The New York Yankees are just a half-game behind the Boston Red Sox for the top wild card spot in the American League, and they’re looking to complete a sweep of the Washington Nationals on Wednesday afternoon.
New York scored 10 runs in the series opener on Monday, and then it rode a five-RBI game from Giancarlo Stanton on Tuesday to a 5-1 win. I have a player prop for Stanton in this matchup, as he’s been one of the hottest hitters in baseball since coming off the injured list.
Max Fried (3.14 ERA) will look to build on a strong outing his last time on the mound (six scoreless innings) against impressive Nationals youngster Cade Cavalli (2.82 ERA in four outings in 2025).
The best betting sites have the Yankees set as massive favorites, but can we trust them to win and cover the run line?
Let’s dive into the odds, my favorite prop, and a prediction for Wednesday’s first matchup in the 15-game MLB slate.
Nationals vs. Yankees Odds, Run Line and Total
Run Line
- Nationals +1.5 (+104)
- Yankees -1.5 (-127)
Moneyline
- Nationals: +216
- Yankees: -272
Total
- 8.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Nationals vs. Yankees Probable Pitchers
- Washington: Cade Cavalli (1-0, 2.82 ERA)
- New York: Max Fried (13-5, 3.14 ERA)
Nationals vs. Yankees How to Watch
- Date: Wednesday, Aug. 27
- Time: 1:05 p.m. EST
- Venue: Yankee Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): MLB Network, YES, MASN
- Nationals record: 53-79
- Yankees record: 72-60
Nationals vs. Yankees Best MLB Prop Bets
Yankees Best MLB Prop Bet
- Giancarlo Stanton OVER 1.5 Total Bases (+115)
After a two-hit, five RBI night on Tuesday, Stanton has a pretty favorable matchup against Cavalli, a youngster who has given up at least seven hits in each of his last three outings.
Stanton is hitting .313 this season, and 23 of his 51 hits have gone for extra bases. He’s already up to 17 home runs, and the Yankees slugger is hitting .318 with 18 extra-base knocks against right-handed pitching this season.
Over the last 14 days, Stanton is hitting .391 with an OPS of 1.592. I love betting on him to stay hot in this series finale.
Nationals vs. Yankees Prediction and Pick
Earlier today, I shared in SI Betting’s MLB best bets column – Walk-Off Wagers – why I’m backing New York to complete the sweep:
The New York Yankees are looking to complete a sweep of the Washington Nationals on Wednesday afternoon, and they’ll have ace Max Fried on the bump.
Fried has struggled a bit in the month of August, but he turned in a gem in his last outing, tossing six scoreless innings, allowing just four hits, against the Boston Red Sox.
Now, he gets to face a Washington team that is just 21st in MLB in batting average against left-handed pitching this season – making this a pretty favorable matchup.
Fried has led the Yankees to a 16-10 record in his starts, and I think he can do that again with the New York offense thriving in this series.
Cade Cavalli (2.82 ERA in four starts) is on the mound for the Nats, but I’m worried about the bullpen that is following him in this one. Washington’s ‘pen ranks dead last in MLB in ERA (5.61), and it allowed a pair of runs in a 5-1 loss on Tuesday.
With Fried on the mound, the Yankees are worth a shot on the run line in this series finale.
Pick: Yankees -1.5 (-127 at DraftKings)
