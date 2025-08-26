Nationals vs. Yankees Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers and Prop Bets for Tuesday, Aug. 26
A 10-run explosion on Monday night helped the New York Yankees pick up a series-opening win over the Washington Nationals, and they find themselves as favorites in Game 2 of this series on Tuesday.
The best betting sites are giving the Yankees the edge even with Nationals ace MacKenzie Gore (4.11 ERA) on the mound in this one. New York will send righty Luis Gil – who has missed most of the 2025 season due to an injury – to the bump on Tuesday night.
The Yankees should be able to make the playoffs in the American League, but they’ve been extremely inconsistent since June and are in a battle for wild card seeding at the moment.
Meanwhile, Washington is way out of the playoff picture in the NL and has struggled on the mound this season, posting the second-worst team ERA and the worst bullpen ERA in MLB.
With the Yankees set as sizable favorites, how should we bet on Game 2 of this series?
I have you covered with the latest odds, player props to bet and my prediction for Tuesday’s contest.
Nationals vs. Yankees Odds, Run Line and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Run Line
- Nationals +1.5 (-137)
- Yankees -1.5 (+113)
Moneyline
- Nationals: +152
- Yankees: -187
Total
- 8.5 (Over -121/Under +100)
Nationals vs. Yankees Probable Pitchers
- Washington: MacKenzie Gore (5-12, 4.11 ERA)
- New York: Luis Gil (1-1, 4.26 ERA)
Nationals vs. Yankees How to Watch
- Date: Tuesday, Aug. 26
- Time: 7:05 p.m. EST
- Venue: Yankee Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): YES, MASN2
- Nationals record: 53-78
- Yankees record: 71-60
Nationals vs. Yankees Best MLB Prop Bets
Yankees Best MLB Prop Bet
- Giancarlo Stanton to Hit a Home Run (+255)
Earlier today, I shared in SI Betting’s best home run props – Daily Dinger – why Stanton should remain red hot on Tuesday:
The New York Yankees hung 10 runs on the Washington Nationals on Monday night, and Washington’s league-worst bullpen (5.60 ERA, 67 homers allowed) has been an easy target all season when looking to bet home run props.
On Tuesday, I also don’t mind fading Nats ace MacKenzie Gore, who has allowed 19 home runs in 26 starts this season.
Enter: Giancarlo Stanton.
The Yankees slugger is hitting .306 with 16 homers in just 50 games (40 starts, 160 at bats) this season. He’s also homered four times in his last six games (four starts) while posting a .375 batting average and a 1.632 OPS.
Against lefties this season, Stanton has three homers in just 37 at bats, good for .990 OPS. I think he’s a perfect candidate to stay hot against one of the weaker pitching staffs in MLB.
Nationals vs. Yankees Prediction and Pick
I don’t love a bet on a side or the total in this game, so I’m going to double up in the prop market for today’s Nationals-Yankees matchup.
Yankees starter Luis Gil has struggled with his command in his MLB career – despite some solid results – and that has continued in limited outings in the 2025 season.
Gil has walked 13 batters in 19.0 innings (four starts) this season, allowing three or more walks in three of his starts. While the Nationals are just 27th in MLB in walks drawn this season, I still think Gil is worth targeting in a walks allowed prop tonight.
The Yankees right-hander averages 4.9 walks per nine innings in his MLB career, and he’s pushed that number to 6.2 walks per nine in the 2025 season.
I’m shocked to see this prop set at plus money, especially since Gil has hit this line in 75 percent of his starts this season.
Pick: Luis Gil 3+ Walks Allowed (+145 at DraftKings)
