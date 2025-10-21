Peter’s Points: NBA Best Bets Today (Predictions, Prop Bets for Warriors-Lakers, Luka Doncic, Kevin Durant)
The NBA is BACK!
Opening night begins with two terrific Western Conference matchups on NBC, as the Golden State Warriors hit the road to play the Los Angeles Lakers and the Houston Rockets take on the defending champion Oklahoma City Thunder.
There are a ton of storylines at play, as OKC will raise its championship banner in front of Kevin Durant and the Rockets while the Warriors and Lakers continue their rivalry – this time without LeBron James (back).
James is set to miss the start of the season, leading to oddsmakers setting Luka Doncic and the Lakers as underdogs at home on opening night.
Meanwhile, the Thunder are heavily favored at home as they look to defend their title and put together another 60-win season in the process.
This season, I’m trying a new challenge in my NBA Best Bets column (Peter’s Points) here at Sports Illustrated. The goal? To place 600 NBA bets (I nearly got there last season) before the end of the NBA Finals.
I’ve already gotten things started with a bunch of futures (you can read about all of them here) for all the major award markets and some NBA Finals bets, win totals and playoff projections.
On Tuesday, there are two props and one side that I’m eyeing to get the NBA season off to a strong start.
Let’s dive into the picks, and best of luck to everyone betting on the NBA in the 2025-26 season!
1 Season, 600 Bets: NBA Betting Record
- 2025-26 season record: 0-0 (+0.00 units)
- 2024-25 season record: 281-293-5 (-4.94 units)
- OVERALL (since 2021-22 season): 1291-1237-27 (+33.15 units)
Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.
NBA Best Bets Today
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
- Golden State Warriors Moneyline (-130) vs. Los Angeles Lakers
- Luka Doncic OVER 8.5 Assists (+103)
- Kevin Durant OVER 3.5 Assists (-153)
Golden State Warriors Moneyline (-130) vs. Los Angeles Lakers
There are a lot of interesting trends to dive into in this game, but with James out, I think the Warriors are the clear bet to make regardless of the odds on opening night.
The Lakers’ depth is going to be something to watch all season long, as they have questionable offensive options after Doncic, Austin Reaves and James, and lack elite defenders (unless Marcus Smart turns back the clock) on the perimeter.
Los Angeles has won just one season opener in the James era, and now it doesn’t have the All-NBA forward in action on Tuesday.
Rui Hachimura, Jake LaRavia, Jarred Vanderbilt and others are going to be asked to step up in the rotation in this game, and I think Golden State is actually the deeper team.
The addition of Al Horford gives the Warriors a massive upgrade to their center spot, especially since they should be able to space the floor much better around Jimmy Butler and Draymond Green. Speaking of trends, Golden State was 23-7 with Butler in the fold last season, and it’s aiming to prove that was anything but a fluke.
The Warriors were a much better all-around team once Butler joined the franchise, improving their free-throw rate while posting the best defensive rating in the NBA after the All-Star break.
Doncic is going to be a lot for the Warriors defense to handle – especially with the home crowd behind him – but the Lakers have moved to underdogs in this game without James for a reason.
I’ll take Golden State to win outright on opening night.
Luka Doncic OVER 8.5 Assists (+103)
Last season, Doncic averaged 7.7 assists per game (down from his career average of 8.2), but I think he’s in line for a big showing on Tuesday night.
The Lakers lack playmaking without James in the lineup, and Doncic should be a lot more comfortable in this offense now that he’s had an offseason with the franchise under his belt.
Doncic and Reaves should both spend a ton of time on the ball in this game, and the addition of Deandre Ayton gives Doncic a true pick-and-roll threat that he can rack up easy assists with. Remember, Doncic made Jaxson Hayes look like a serviceable center for months during the regular season.
Luka put up 9.8 assists per game in the 2023-24 season, and I think he finds his way back closer to that number this season. With the Lakers in desperate need of someone to create shots for their secondary scorers, Doncic should flirt with double-digit assists on Tuesday.
Kevin Durant OVER 3.5 Assists (-153)
Kevin Durant averaged 4.2 assists per game for the Phoenix Suns last season and averages 4.4 per game for his career, making him an intriguing bet in this season opener against a tough OKC defense.
I wouldn’t be shocked if the Thunder try to force Durant off the ball in this game, but without Fred VanVleet, someone has to create shots for the Thunder offense. There has been a ton of buzz around Amen Thompson, but Durant is the most-polished offensive player on this team by far.
He should initiate a ton of action on Tuesday, and I don’t think it’s crazy to expect him to be right around four to five assists per game again this season.
OKC only allowed 24.6 assists per game (fourth fewest in the NBA) last season, but this number is too low for Durant given the lack of playmaking options for Houston.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Unlock $200 in bonus bets — all without a promo code for DraftKings. Sign up and place a $5 bet. If you win, you will receive $300 in bonus bets instantly +3 months of NBA League Pass.