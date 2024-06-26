NBA Championship Odds: Where Every Team Stands Ahead of 2024 NBA Draft
The NBA offseason is in full swing, with the 2024 NBA Draft kicking off on Wednesday night with the first round.
This year's draft is a two-day event, with the second round being on Thursday night, but the first round could bring some more trades, and potentially some surprising picks, in a draft that doesn't have a clear-cut top player.
After the New York Knicks dealt for Mikal Bridges late on Tuesday night, the latest NBA Finals odds have shifted drastically with a few teams falling down the board and the Knicks jumping up into the top six in the odds.
Here's a full look at the odds to win it all next season, as well as some key storylines to watch on draft night.
NBA Finals Odds for 2024-25 Season
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
- Boston Celtics: +290
- Denver Nuggets: +800
- Oklahoma City Thunder: +850
- Minnesota Timberwolves: +1000
- New York Knicks: +1000
- Milwaukee Bucks: +1000
- Dallas Mavericks: +1100
- Philadelphia 76ers: +1300
- Los Angeles Lakers: +3000
- Golden State Warriors: +3000
- Phoenix Suns: +3000
- Los Angeles Clippers: +3500
- Miami Heat: +4000
- Cleveland Cavaliers: +4000
- Memphis Grizzlies: +4500
- Indiana Pacers: +5000
- New Orleans Pelicans: +6000
- Sacramento Kings: +7500
- Orlando Magic: +9000
- Houston Rockets: +10000
- San Antonio Spurs: +15000
- Atlanta Hawks: +20000
- Chicago Bulls: +80000
- Washington Wizards: +100000
- Utah Jazz: +100000
- Toronto Raptors: +100000
- Portland Trail Blazers: +100000
- Detroit Pistons: +100000
- Charlotte Hornets: +100000
- Brooklyn Nets: +100000
Do Memphis Grizzlies Make a Move for Donovan Clingan?
The Memphis Grizzlies and Chicago Bulls have been teams linked to UConn center Donovan Clingan, but Memphis certainly presents and interesting case given the fact that it could be a contender next season.
Clingan is one of the best center prospects in this draft, and the Grizzlies need to replace Steven Adams (traded in the 2023-24 season) in their frontcourt. Adding Clingan alongside Jaren Jackson Jr. could give Memphis two of the best shot blockers in the league.
Right now, Clingan is favored to fall past the third pick (-166 to be picked over 3.5) at FanDuel Sportsbook, and he's also not favored to land with any team in the top five. Yet, he's the No. 2 choice in the odds to be picked first overall by the Atlanta Hawks.
That makes his market one to monitor heading into tonight's draft.
How Will Knicks Fill Out Roster in 2024 NBA Draft?
New York has the No. 24 and No. 25 picks in the 2024 NBA Draft, and it may need both of them after making the Bridges deal. The Knicks are currently hard capped at the first apron, according to ESPN's Bobby Marks, which makes it tricky for them to keep their entire roster (OG Anunoby and Isaiah Hartenstein) heading into the 2024-25 season.
Based on reporting following the Bridges trade, it looks like Hartenstein will be the odd man out, which could lead to the Knicks drafting a center -- or moving up for one -- on Wednesday night.
There are plenty of options for New York outside of the lottery including Zach Edey, Kyle Filipowski, Yves Missi and Kel'el Ware. New York has also been heavily linked to wing Ryan Dunn, who is widely considered to be one of the best defensive players in this draft class.
Since the Knicks have some roster holes to fill out, it would make a ton of sense if they use at least one -- if not both -- of their picks on Wednesday night.
What Trades Could Come This Offseason?
Outside of the draft, there are a few veterans that could be on the move this offseason due to their contract situations.
Paul George
It's possible that Paul George will opt into the final year of his deal with the Los Angeles Clippers to direct a trade to a new team this offseason.
While it's not a guarantee that George is moved -- especially since the Knicks are no longer an option for him after the Bridges trade -- he certianly will have some suitors, such as the Philadelphia 76ers, this offseason.
Los Angeles has not been able to agree to a long-term deal with George, as the team is facing a potentially situation where it lands in the second apron (which significantly would limit its ability to improve the team) if it brings the star wing back on a max deal.
Brandon Ingram
Brandon Ingram is entering the final year of his deal with the New Orleans Pelicans, and NBA insider Marc Stein believes that he is on the move this offseason.
If there is a team that is willing to pay Ingram long term, it could make a move for him during or around the draft if it has cap space or salary to match. Ingram has been a solid player in his NBA career, but health has been a massive issue.
He has not played 65 or more games in any season since his rookie campaign.
Jimmy Butler
While a Jimmy Butler trade could be hard to envision, it is still possible this offseason.
The Miami Heat star is eligible for a contract extension, but he is aging, which could lead to Miami thinking twice about moving him. Prior to the Bridges trade, it was reported that the Knicks could be interested in acquiring the star wing.
If Miami does decide to move Butler, it would be a seismic shift for the franchise, which has been a perennial contender since he signed with the Heat ahead of the 2019-20 season.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.