NBA Finals Odds: Knicks Chances Crumble After Game 2 Loss vs. Pacers
Hopes were high in New York when the Knicks upset the Boston Celtics to advance to the Eastern Conference Final, but this series hasn't gone how they'd imagine. A historic meltdown took place in Game 1 and then it was followed up by yet another close loss in Game 2, a game that many felt was a "must win" before the series head to Indiana for Game 3.
Now, facing an 0-2 deficit with the series flipping to the opponent's home court, the Knicks' odds of winning the NBA Championship have fallen off a cliff. They'll need a Herculean effort to get back in the mix.
Let's take a look.
NBA Championship Odds
- Thunder -340
- Pacers +440
- Knicks +1900
- Timberwolves +2400
Before Game 2, the Pacers had just a slight edge at +600 to +800. Now, that gap has widened significantly with the Knicks' odds of an NBA title dropping to +1900. That's an implied probability of just 5% of winning it all.
If it's any consolation for Knicks fans, the Thunder are the overwhelming favorite at -340, an implied probability of 77.27%, despite still needing to close out their series against the Timberwolves. It looks more likely than not that whichever team comes out of the East will fall to the buzzsaw that is the Thunder.
Game 3 between the Thunder and Timberwolves is set for Saturday night.
Create a new FanDuel Sportsbook account, and you can get $200 in bonus bets if you win your first $5 wager. Download the FanDuel app and deposit a minimum of $5 to claim your new-user bonus today.
If you’re located in AZ, CO, KS, NC, or TN, you can bet $5 and get a $200 bonus regardless of the outcome of your initial wager.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
You can check out all of Iain's bets here!