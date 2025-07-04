NBA Oddsmaker on Pacers' Odds for 2025-26 Season: 'They May Be Lucky to Make the Playoffs'
The Indiana Pacers' odds to win the title in the 2025-26 season keep on slipping.
After falling initially due to the Tyrese Haliburton injury in Game 7 of the NBA Finals, the Pacers have seen their betting odds slowly decline throughout the offseason.
Indiana has gone from +8000 to +9000 to +11000 at DraftKings Sportsbook to win the title, as it let Myles Turner walk in free agency to the Milwaukee Bucks.
Losing Turner helped the Pacers stay under the luxury tax, but they did so by losing their starting center and one of the best stretch bigs in the NBA. Turner had spent his entire career with the Pacers, and he was a major reason why the team made the Finals in the 2024-25 season.
It's becoming more and more obvious that the Pacers are planning on taking a step back in the 2025-26 season, and oddsmakers are adjusting their odds in the futures market because of it.
In fact, NBA handicapper Jeff Sherman, vice president of risk at the Westgate Las Vegas SuperBook, recently told Yahoo! Sports why the Pacers are falling in the betting market, and what he thinks their outlook is in the 2025-26 season.
"I feel bad for the Indiana fan base," Sherman said. "You're one win away from winning the NBA championship and then you lose Tyrese Haliburton and now Turner. They may be lucky to make the playoffs next season."
With the Atlanta Hawks, Orlando Magic, Detroit Pistons, and Bucks all making moves to improve their rosters in the offseason, Indiana may get squeezed out of the playoff picture since Haliburton is expected to miss the entire 2025-26 season.
Bettors certainly should stay away from the Pacers, as their odds are in a free fall at the moment. If you want to make a bet on the Pacers as a longshot -- I wouldn't recommend it -- you'd be better off waiting until they settle at a number. Indy's odds have fallen in consecutive days as NBA free agency continues on.
