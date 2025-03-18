Nets vs. Celtics Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Tuesday, March 18
Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics are in cruise control down the stretch of the 2024-25 regular season, as they’re extremely likely to end up in the No. 2 seed in the Eastern Conference.
On Tuesday, the C’s host the Brooklyn Nets in a matchup on NBA TV, as Brooklyn is coming off a win over the Atlanta Hawks on Sunday. It was just the second win in 10 games for the Nets, who are in full tank mode down the stretch of the regular season.
Boston won’t have Jaylen Brown in this game, but the C’s have shown this season that they can get by without their entire rotation intact. Recently, Jrue Holiday and Kristaps Porzingis have missed extended time, yet Boston hasn’t given up much ground in the standings.
The C’s are favored in this matchup, but they have covered in just 15 of 35 games as a home favorite this season. Can bettors trust them on Tuesday night?
Here’s a look at the odds, players to watch in the prop market and my prediction for Tuesday’s contest.
Nets vs. Celtics Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Nets +13.5 (-110)
- Celtics -13.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Nets: +600
- Celtics: -900
Total
- 215.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Nets vs. Celtics How to Watch
- Date: Tuesday, March 18
- Time: 7:30 p.m. EST
- Venue: TD Garden
- How to Watch (TV): NBA TV
- Nets record: 23-45
- Celtics record: 49-19
Nets vs. Celtics Injury Reports
Nets Injury Report
- Reece Beekman – out
- Noah Clowney – probable
- Tyson Etienne – out
- Tosan Evbuomwan – out
- De’Anthony Melton – out
- Dariq Whitehead – out
- Ziaire Williams – out
- Cam Thomas – out
Celtics Injury Report
- Jaylen Brown – out
- Jayson Tatum – questionable
- Drew Peterson – questionable
- Miles Norris – questionable
- JD Davison – questionable
Nets vs. Celtics Best NBA Prop Bets
Boston Celtics Best NBA Prop Bet
- Kristaps Porzingis OVER 1.5 3-Pointers Made (-188)
Earlier today, I shared in my NBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points – why I’m back Kristaps Porzingis in this matchup:
I know, we have to lay some juice in this prop, but I can’t pass up Kristaps Porzingis at this number against a Brooklyn Nets team that is in the bottom 10 in the league in opponent 3-point percentage.
KP is averaging 2.4 made 3s on 6.0 attempts per game (39.4 percent), and he should have a huge role in the offense tonight with Jaylen Brown out and Jayson Tatum questionable.
Porzingis has knocked down at least two shots from deep in 15 of the last 19 games he’s played, averaging 2.7 made 3s per game over that stretch.
Nets vs. Celtics Prediction and Pick
These teams played on Saturday, and the Nets kept things close at home, losing by just two points even though Jaylen Brown, Jayson Tatum, Kristaps Porzingis and Jrue Holiday all played in that game.
Now, Brown is out and Tatum is questionable for Tuesday’s matchup at home, where the C’s are just 15-20 against the spread as a favorite, posting an average scoring margin of +7.9 points in those games.
Brooklyn, on the other hand, is an impressive 19-12-1 against the spread as a road underdog. The Nets have played hard all season despite not being super talented, and they are relatively healthy in this game with D’Angelo Russell, Nic Claxton and Cameron Johnson all expected to suit up.
I think Boston wins this game, but the C’s have been content with resting players and skating by with some closer victories as the playoffs approach.
With this spread all the way up at 13.5 points, I’ll take the Nets to cover for the 20th time as a road dog this season.
Pick: Nets +13.5 (-110 at DraftKings)
