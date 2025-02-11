New Orleans Saints 2026 Super Bowl Odds: Will Kellen Moore Hiring Change Saints' Fortune?
The New Orleans Saints have found their new head coach.
Just two days after helping the Philadelphia Eagles win Super Bowl 59, Kellen Moore has agreed to become the team's next head coach. After midding the playoffs in four straight seasons, can Moore help turn this franchise around?
Let's take a look at their latest odds to win Super Bowl 60.
New Orleans Saints Super Bowl Odds
- Saints +15000
Odds via BetMGM Sportsbook
The Moore hiring did little in terms of improving the Saints' odds of winning Super Bowl 60. They have the fourth-longest odds amongst all 32 NFL teams at 150-1.
Saints Amongst Worst Odds to Win Super Bowl 60
The Saints have reason to feel optimism about the future of their franchise but don't expect things to turn around in one season. A new head coach is a step in the right direction, but this isn't a roster that's one coach away from being a winning team.
Not only are they in salary cap hell, but they have no answer at quarterback, no depth at wide receiver, a past-his-prime Alvin Kamara, and plenty of holes in every other position on the roster. The bright side is the NFC South may still be open for a dark horse to take it over next season, but they don't have the roster the Falcons or Buccaneers have.
The next thing they can do is prepare for the NFL Draft is officially start the team's rebuild with Moore at the helm.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
