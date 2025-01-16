SI

NFL ATS Betting Predictions and Picks for Every Game in Divisional Round (Will Eagles Cover in Rematch vs. Rams?)

Iain MacMillan

The Eagles are six-point favorites to the Rams in NFL Divisional Round action.
The Eagles are six-point favorites to the Rams in NFL Divisional Round action. / Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

The story of the NFL regular season continued in the playoffs; Big favorites cover and short underdogs win.

The Ravens, Eagles, and Bills all covered as significant favorites while the Texans, Buccaneers, and Rams all won outright as short underdogs. I had a bit of a tough week with my spread picks, going 2-4 against the spread cashing in on only the Ravens and Rams.

My spread picks are locked in for all four divisional round games. Let's take a look at them.

Against the Spread Records

  • Wild-Card Weekend: 2-4 (-2.18 units)

NFL Divisional Round Picks

All odds listed below are via DraftKings Sportsbook

Texans vs. Chiefs Spread Pick

  • Pick: Texans +8.5

Commanders vs. Lions Spread Pick

  • Pick: Commanders +9.5

Rams vs. Eagles Spread Pick

  • Pick: Eagles -6

Ravens vs. Bills Spread Pick

  • Pick: Ravens -1.5

More NFL Betting Articles

manual

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

You can check out all of Iain's bets here!

Published
Iain MacMillan
IAIN MACMILLAN

Originally from Nova Scotia, Iain MacMillan is a senior editor covering betting, with a focus on NFL, NHL, and golf. He hosts the Bacon Bets Podcast and has been featured on VSIN, BetQL and Monumental Sports Network. He is a member of the Metropolitan Golf Writers Association and his beloved Falcons and Maple Leafs break his heart on a yearly basis.

Home/Betting