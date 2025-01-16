NFL ATS Betting Predictions and Picks for Every Game in Divisional Round (Will Eagles Cover in Rematch vs. Rams?)
The story of the NFL regular season continued in the playoffs; Big favorites cover and short underdogs win.
The Ravens, Eagles, and Bills all covered as significant favorites while the Texans, Buccaneers, and Rams all won outright as short underdogs. I had a bit of a tough week with my spread picks, going 2-4 against the spread cashing in on only the Ravens and Rams.
My spread picks are locked in for all four divisional round games. Let's take a look at them.
Against the Spread Records
- Wild-Card Weekend: 2-4 (-2.18 units)
NFL Divisional Round Picks
Texans vs. Chiefs Spread Pick
- Pick: Texans +8.5
Commanders vs. Lions Spread Pick
- Pick: Commanders +9.5
Rams vs. Eagles Spread Pick
- Pick: Eagles -6
Ravens vs. Bills Spread Pick
- Pick: Ravens -1.5
