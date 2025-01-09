NFL ATS Betting Predictions and Picks for Every Game in Wild Card Round (Can Ravens Cover as Big Favorites?)
After a horrific regular season for yours truly when it comes to picking games against the spread, I finished on a high note in Week 18, going 9-6-1. Still, we finished down big at the conclusion of the 2024 campaign but the beauty of the playoffs is we get to wipe the slate clean.
There are 13 games left for us to bet on including six games in Wild-Card Weekend. I'm going to keep my spread picks going, so let's see if I can have a better playoff than the regular season.
Against the Spread Records
- Week 18: 9-6-1 (+2.18 units)
- Season-to-date record: 130-139-3 (-21.04 units)
NFL Week 18 Spread Picks
Chargers vs. Texans Spread Pick
- Pick: Chargers -2.5
Steelers vs. Ravens Spread Pick
- Pick: Ravens -9.5
Broncos vs. Bills Spread Pick
- Pick: Broncos +8.5
Packers vs. Eagles Spread Pick
- Pick: Packers +4.5
Commanders vs. Buccaneers Spread Pick
- Pick: Buccaneers -3
Vikings vs. Rams Spread Pick
- Pick: Rams +1.5
