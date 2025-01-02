NFL ATS Betting Predictions and Picks for Every Game in Week 18 (Bet on Vikings in Season Finale vs. Lions)
We're limping to the finish line when it comes to making picks against the spread this season. It's always going to be a tough challenge, but this season has been especially difficult. With that being said, we're not going to back down ahead of the hard to predict Week 18.
It's the final week of the regular season. With 16 games to go, I have 16 more spread picks to make. Let's dive into them.
Against the Spread Records
- Week 17: 7-9 (-2.64 units)
- Season-to-date record: 121-133 (-23.22 units)
NFL Week 17 Spread Picks
Browns vs. Ravens Spread Pick
- Pick: Ravens -17.5
Bengals vs. Steelers Spread Pick
- Pick: Bengals -2
Giants vs. Eagles Spread Pick
- Pick: Eagles -2.5
Texans vs. Titans Spread Pick
- Pick: Texans -1
Panthers vs. Falcons Spread Pick
- Pick: Panthers +8.5
Saints vs. Buccaneers Spread Pick
- Pick: Saints +13.5
Bills vs. Patriots Spread Pick
- Pick: Patriots +2.5
Jaguars vs. Colts Spread Pick
- Pick: Jaguars +4.5
Commanders vs. Cowboys Spread Pick
- Pick: Commanders -4.5
Bears vs. Packers Spread Pick
- Pick: Packers -10
Seahawks vs. Rams Spread Pick
- Pick: Seahawks -6
Dolphins vs. Jets Spread Pick
- Pick: Jets +1.5
Chiefs vs. Broncos Spread Pick
- Pick: Chiefs +10.5
Chargers vs. Raiders Spread Pick
- Pick: Raiders +5.5
49ers vs. Cardinals Spread Pick
- Pick: 49ers +4
Vikings vs. Lions Spread Pick
- Pick: Vikings +2.5
