NFL Best Bets for Week 8 (Predictions for Eagles vs. Bengals, Giants vs. Steelers, Bryce Young's Return)

NFL Best Bets for Week 8
After a 3-0 performance in Week 6 of the 2024 season, the SI Betting team returned with a strong 2-1 showing in Week 7
This week, NFL betting insider Iain MacMillan is targeting a small underdog in a favorable matchup on Sunday, while Jennifer Piacenti has a play for the Monday Night Football matchup between the New York Giants and Pittsburgh Steelers.
Plus, former No. 1 overall pick Bryce Young returns to the lineup for the Carolina Panthers against the Denver Broncos
NFL Week 8 Best Bets
- New York Giants-Pittsburgh Steelers OVER 36.5 (-115) – Jennifer Piacenti
- Philadelphia Eagles +2.5 (-110) vs. Cincinnati Bengals – Iain MacMillan
- Denver Broncos -9 (-110) vs. Carolina Panthers – Peter Dewey
New York Giants-Pittsburgh Steelers OVER 36.5 (-115) – Jennifer Piacenti
The Pittsburgh Steelers have the advantage offensively in almost every category. They are averaging 5.0 yards per play to the New York Giants’ 4.5, converting third downs more than 38% of the time compared to 35% of the time for New York, and they also have a 54% red zone scoring rate compared to just 42% for the Giants.
The Steelers are averaging 23 offensive points per game (16th), while the Giants are averaging 14.1 (31st).
Pittsburgh and Russell Wilson looked unstoppable last week vs. what was supposed to be a tough Jets defense. They will look to keep that momentum vs. the Giants on Monday night.
The Giants are expected to be playing from behind, and they will need to get Malik Nabers going to stay competitive.
Nabers was on a tear for the first four games of the season until a concussion injury kept him out for two consecutive contests.
Last week he returned and caught just four of his eight targets for 41 yards vs. the Eagles. However, he had a 54.69% air yards share and a 29.63% target share. The Steelers have allowed the 11th-most yards to wide receivers this season.
The Steelers should win this one at home, but -6.5 is a lot of points, even vs. the Giants. Instead, I am going to root for Malik Nabers and George Pickens to show off a little, and take the over.
Only eight games have stayed under 37 this season. Though three of those games involved the Steelers, none of them involved the Giants or Russell WIlson, and only one of them was played at Heinz Stadium.
Philadelphia Eagles +2.5 (-110) vs. Cincinnati Bengals – Iain MacMillan
The way the Philadelphia Eagles have been able to run the ball lately, it could end up being a long day for the Cincinnati Bengals’ defense. Cincinnati ranks 30th in the NFL in opponent rush EPA and dead last in opponent rush success rate. The Eagles’ are averaging 5.0 yards per carry, the seventh-best mark in the NFL.
It’s also worth noting the Eagles defense may have figured something out. They lead all teams in opponent yards per play (4.4) over each team’s last three games.
I’ll gladly take the points with Philadelphia.
Denver Broncos -9 (-110) vs. Carolina Panthers – Peter Dewey
The Denver Broncos are 4-3 on the season, picking up impressive wins over the New Orleans Saints, Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Las Vegas Raiders (they barely beat the New York Jets) under rookie quarterback Bo Nix.
Denver’s offense isn’t going to light things up, but it has one of the best defenses in the NFL, ranking No. 1 in the league in yards per play allowed, No. 5 in points allowed and No. 10 in turnovers forced.
That’s a great sign for Denver ahead of a matchup against the lowly Carolina Panthers, who I faded last week as well. Carolina is the worst defense in the NFL, and it has struggled offensively despite making a quarterback change to veteran Andy Dalton. Now, Bryce Young is expected to start in Week 8, and Carolina was dominated in both of his outings to open the season (Weeks 1 and 2).
Carolina is just 1-6 on the season, and it isn’t covering the spread at all (1-6) despite being set as a major underdog week in and week out. Since the start of last season, Carolina is a dreadful 1-12 straight up on the road.
I love Denver to pick up a win at home against an inferior opponent.
