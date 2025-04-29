NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year Odds: Abdul Carter and Jalon Walker Top Odds List
The NFL Draft is in the books, which means it's officially time to start looking ahead to the 2025 season.
Sportsbooks have released a plethora of odds we can already bet on, including the odds to win each award. Ashton Jeanty is the betting favorite to be named the Offensive Rookie of the Year, but now it's time to look at the other side of the football.
Abdul Carter tops the list, but there are many names who could win the award. Let's take a look.
Defensive Rookie of the Year Odds
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
- Abdul Carter +250
- Travis Hunter +750
- Mykel Williams +900
- Jalon Walker +900
- Jihaad Campbell +1200
- Mason Graham +1400
- Shemar Stewart +1600
- Mike Green +1600
- Malaki Starks +1600
- James Pearce Jr. +1600
- Water Nolen +1800
- Jahdae Barron +2000
- Donovan Ezeiruaku +2200
- JT Tuimoloau +2500
- Kenneth Grant +2500
- Nick Emmanwori +2800
- Nic Scourton +2800
- Will Johnson +3000
- Maxwell Hairston +3000
- Derrick Harmon +3500
- Oluwafemi Oladejo +3500
- Carson Schwesinger +4000
- Tyleik Williams +4000
- Benjamin Morrison +4000
- Trey Amos +5000
- Shemar Turner +5000
- T.J. Sanders +5000
Abdul Carter Set as Defensive Rookie of the Year Favorite
To the surprise of few, Abdul Carter, the No. 3 overall pick by the New York Giants, is set as the betting favorite to be named Defensive Rookie of the Year.
Pass rushers are often the winners of the award. Jared Verse, the edge-rusher for the Los Angeles Rams, won the award last year, and that trend continues over the past decade. In fact, seven of the last 10 winners of the award were pass rushers. That's part of the reason why Mykel Williams and Jalon Walker, both players whose new teams will hope will get after the quarterback, are third and fourth on the odds list.
Can Travis Hunter Win Defensive Rookie of the Year?
Travis Hunter, the two-way player drafted by the Jacksonville Jaguars with the No. 2 overall pick, is second on the odds list at +750. The Jaguars plan to use Hunter primarily at receiver, but they do plan on using him on defense as well.
The biggest question mark surrounding his ability to win the award will be his playing time, but if he does put in consistent time on defense, it wouldn't be unheard of for a defensive back to win the award. Cornerbacks have been named the defensive rookie of the year three of the past 10 years.
