NFL Draft Odds to Be No. 1 Pick Tighten Up Ahead of Super Bowl 59
There’s been precipitous movement in the 2025 NFL Draft odds for who will be the No. 1 pick the last few months, but right now it's anyone's guess who will be picked first, even for oddsmakers.
Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders started as the odds-on favorite before Miami quarterback Cam Ward ascended to the top. Colorado DB/WR Travis Hunter saw his odds improve a few weeks ago and, last week, Penn State defensive end Abdul Carter moved near the top of the odds list.
Now, with less than a week to go before the Super Bowl, the NFL Draft odds have tightened up with no clear-cut favorite to be the first pick when the draft happens in April.
2025 NFL Draft Odds No. 1 Pick
- Cameron Ward: +110
- Abdul Carter: +200
- Travis Hunter: +340
- Shedeur Sanders: +500
The Tennessee Titans are currently slated to pick No. 1 in the 2025 NFL Draft and have a clear need at quarterback. However, they have needs across the board and their new GM, Mike Borgonzi, recently said they won’t pass on a “generational talent,” which many took to mean Carter. His odds moved from +600 to +180 at BetMGM Sportsbook on the news.
Ward remains the favorite, but two weeks ago he was -210 at BetMGM. He’s now -115 there and +110 at FanDuel.
Sanders' odds started to drop in late December and he hasn’t been the outright betting favorite since. Carter's odds have improved the most in that time.
There’s still a scenario where the Titans trade out of the first pick to try and shore up their roster. As mentioned, they have holes across both offense and defense and could look at this as a two-year rebuild rather than drafting a quarterback now and not having enough supporting talent around them.
The Cleveland Browns hold the No. 2 pick and saw their 2025 Super Bowl odds hit a new low when Myles Garrett requested a trade on the Monday before the Super Bowl. If they trade Garrett, Carter would be the natural pick at No. 2, though reports indicate the Browns don’t intend to honor his request. They do have the trade chips to move up.
Usually, it’s pretty obvious who a team will select with the No. 1 pick. Last year, the Chicago Bears always seemed destined to pick Caleb Williams and his long odds suggested as much. The year before, Bryce Young was likewise favored to be drafted by the Carolina Panthers and was. This year, things are murkier.
Expect these odds to change as more news gets leaked, potential trades are made and players go through their predraft workouts. No need to bet now as the odds won’t move much until those things happen.
