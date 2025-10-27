NFL MVP Odds: Drake Maye Jumps to No. 3 in Odds; Jonathan Taylor Undervalued?
A ton of teams were on the bye in Week 8 of the NFL season, but that didn’t stop a major shakeup in the odds to win the NFL MVP compared to last Monday.
While Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes remains the favorite in the NFL MVP market, New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye continues to surge, jumping Baker Mayfield for the No. 3 spot in the odds.
Mayfield, who was +320 to win MVP before the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ Week 7 loss to Detroit, has fallen to +1100 after a pedestrian day statistically against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday. He’s fourth in the odds with only Mahomes (+125), Josh Allen (+350) and Maye (+475) sitting at shorter than 10/1 to win MVP.
Maye’s odds were slashed in half this week, as he went from +950 to +475 after beating the Cleveland Browns to lead the Patriots to a 6-2 start. New England has won five games in a row, and it looks primed for a top spot in the AFC this season.
Shockingly enough, both Daniel Jones and Jonathan Taylor – who are on the NFL-leading Indianapolis Colts (7-1) – remain outside shots to win the MVP at +2000. Can either crack into the top five in the coming weeks?
Here’s a look at the latest MVP odds and four players to consider betting on ahead of the action on Monday night and Week 9 of the 2025 season.
2025 NFL MVP Odds
- Patrick Mahomes: +125
- Josh Allen: +350
- Drake Maye: +475
- Baker Mayfield: +1100
- Matthew Stafford: +1100
- Jared Goff: +1800
- Daniel Jones: +2000
- Jonathan Taylor: +2000
- Jordan Love: +2200
- Jalen Hurts: +2500
- Justin Herbert: +2800
- Dak Prescott: +4000
- Sam Darnold: +5000
- Aaron Rodgers: +8000
- Lamar Jackson: +10000
- Jaxon Smith-Njigba: +10000
Patrick Mahomes Remains Favorite in MVP Odds
Mahomes and the Chiefs are massive favorites on Monday night against the Jayden Daniels-less Washington Commanders, and that could be a good sign for his MVP case.
Mahomes went from +150 to +125 to win MVP without playing yet in Week 8, a sign that oddsmakers expect him to get a relatively easy win on Monday. The three-time Super Bowl champion has put together a strong 2025 season, throwing for 1,800 yards, 14 scores and just two picks in seven games.
With Rashee Rice and Xavier Worthy both healthy, Kansas City once again has one of the most dynamic offenses in the league. Mahomes has also been a threat on the ground, rushing for 250 yards and four scores in 2025.
He should remain the favorite in this market as long as the Chiefs win on Monday night.
Josh Allen Improves NFL MVP Case in Bounce-Back Win
After back-to-back losses before their Week 7 bye, the Buffalo Bills bounced back in a big way on Sunday, beating the Carolina Panthers 40-9. Buffalo has one of the 10 easiest schedules remaining in the NFL, putting it in a great spot to finish with a bunch of wins in the AFC.
However, the Bills lost their lone matchup to date with the Patriots, and they are behind them in the division. That throws a bit of a wrench in Allen’s MVP case, especially since Maye is right behind him in the latest odds.
This season, Allen has 12 touchdown passes and four picks in seven games, completing 68.0 percent of his passes for 1,560 yards. He’s thrown for way less yards than Mahomes in the same number of games, but he does have 261 rushing yards and five scores on the ground.
Allen combined for three scores in Week 8, and he should remain in this mix with the Bills gunning for the No. 1 seed in the AFC. Still, he’s a bit of a risky bet, as there’s likely not way he wins this award if the Patriots win the AFC East.
Drake Maye Surges to No. 3 Spot in NFL MVP Odds
The Drake Maye hype train is running out of room, as he threw three more touchdowns on Sunday against a stingy Cleveland defense to push his MVP odds ahead of Mayfield.
This season, Maye has led the Pats to a 6-2 start, including a huge road win over Buffalo, and he’s completed 75.2 percent of his passes for 2,026 yards, 15 scores and just three picks. Depending upon how Mahomes fares on Monday, Maye could end up outranking him in at least one of these statistics.
Maye leads the NFL in completion percentage and passer rating, but he’s going to have to keep winning to take home this award, as having Allen in his division could end up derailing his case. Still, New England has the easiest remaining schedule in the NFL, as the average winning percentage of its opponents sits at .362.
Jonathan Taylor Undervalued in Latest NFL MVP Odds
It may be impossible for a running back to win MVP these days, but it feels like Jonathan Taylor is being overlooked as the driving force of a 7-1 team that is atop the AFC (and the entire NFL).
The Colts running back has put up some insane numbers so far this season, and there’s a chance he could rival Adrian Peterson’s MVP season that happened more than a decade ago:
- Rush Attempts: 143 (leads NFL)
- Rushing Yards: 850 (leads NFL)
- Yards Per Carry: 5.9 (leads NFL)
- Rushing Touchdowns: 12
- Receptions: 25
- Receiving Yards: 206
- Receiving Touchdowns: 2
Taylor is knocking on the door for a 2,000-yard season, and he’s scored 14 total touchdowns in just eight games. On top of that, he’s posting a career-high in yards per carry while sitting just under his career-high in yards per game (106.3 this season, 106.5 in the 2021 season) when he led the league in 2021.
The star running back did see his odds jump from last week, going from +6000 to +2000, so there is some momentum for him to win the MVP. However, the Colts likely need to win the AFC and Taylor needs to come extremely close to 2,000 rushing yards or push 25-plus total touchdowns to truly get considered over a quarterback for this honor.
