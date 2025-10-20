NFL MVP Odds: Patrick Mahomes Favored, Drake Maye, Matthew Stafford Rising After Week 7
The NFL MVP market is really starting to take shape as the season nears its halfway point, as Patrick Mahomes, Baker Mayfield, Josh Allen, Drake Maye and Matthew Stafford all sit at 10/1 or shorter – creating a clear cluster of favorites in 2025.
Last week, Mahomes jumped ahead of Josh Allen as the favorite in this market, and he remains in that spot after the Kansas City Chiefs dominated the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 7.
Now, there’s a chance Mahomes could lose some ground on Monday, as Baker Mayfield (+320 to win MVP) is second in the odds and has a huge matchup on Monday night against the Detroit Lions. If the Bucs move to 6-1, Mayfield should see a pretty big boost in his chances to win MVP.
Meanwhile, New England Patriots second-year quarterback Drake Maye has been the player to watch in this market, as he set the franchise's single-game completion percentage record on Sunday and is now inside 10/1 (+950) to win MVP.
Just last week, I wrote about Maye rising in this market, but he was still +2500 to win MVP at the time. With the Patriots sitting at 5-2 and in first place in the AFC East, Maye is a true contender for this award entering Week 8.
Outside of the top five contenders in this market, there could be a couple of other players worth considering for MVP through the first seven weeks of the season.
First, let’s take a look at the latest odds with Mahomes (+150) getting closer to being an odds-on favorite.
NFL MVP Odds for 2025 Season
- Patrick Mahomes: +150
- Baker Mayfield: +320
- Josh Allen: +400
- Drake Maye: +950
- Matthew Stafford: +1000
- Jared Goff: +2000
- Daniel Jones: +2200
- Jordan Love: +2800
- Dak Prescott: +3000
- Lamar Jackson: +3500
- Justin Herbert: +4000
- Jalen Hurts: +4000
- Sam Darnold: +6000
- Jonathan Taylor: +6000
- Jayden Daniels: +7500
- Aaron Rodgers: +9000
- Trevor Lawrence: +10000
- Caleb Williams: +10000
- Bo Nix: +10000
- Michael Penix Jr.: +10000
Patrick Mahomes Jumps to Clear NFL MVP Favorite
Rashee Rice is back for the Chiefs, and Mahomes threw two scores to him in a 31-0 win over the Raiders on Sunday.
Now, the Chiefs quarterback is up to 1,800 passing yards, 14 touchdowns and just two picks while adding another 250 yards and four rushing scores on the ground.
The Chiefs have won four of their last five games, and they’re now the favorite to win the Super Bowl for the first time in the 2025 season. Mahomes has been the driving force behind this run, throwing for 11 scores and rushing for another two in his last four games.
He could take his game to another level with the Chiefs finally getting Rice back and having a fully-formed offense for the first time in the 2025 season.
Drake Maye Skyrockets Again in NFL MVP Odds
If you didn’t buy the hype last week, you may be kicking yourself when it comes to Patriots quarterback Drake Maye.
He’s jumped from +2500 to +950 to win the MVP, and he’s coming off another dazzling showing in a win over the Tennessee Titans. This season, the former UNC star has completed 75.2 percent of his passes for 1,744 yards, 12 scores and just two picks.
He’s also been a major threat on the ground, rushing for 200 yards and a pair of scores.
To top it off, Maye has a cupcake schedule down the stretch, playing games against Cleveland, Miami, the New York Jets (twice), New York Giants and Cincinnati Bengals. There’s a real chance the Patriots win the AFC East, and Maye has the numbers to keep him in the top five in the odds to win MVP.
Matthew Stafford’s MVP Odds Rising
A five-touchdown day in Week 7 pushed Matthew Stafford to +1000 to win the MVP, up from +1500 last week.
He now enters the Rams bye week with 1,866 passing yards, an NFL-best 17 passing touchdowns, and a 109.3 passer rating. Stafford has the Rams at 5-2 through seven weeks, and they’re firmly in the mix for the top spot in the NFC.
He may not have the rushing numbers Maye and Mahomes do, but it’s hard to argue that anyone has been better throwing the football than Stafford this season.
Dak Prescott is Dark Horse MVP Candidate
The Dallas Cowboys are just 3-3-1 in the 2025 season, which limits Dak Prescott’s ceiling as an MVP candidate, but he did get them back to .500 with a win over the Washington Commanders on Sunday.
Prescott has completed 71.4 percent of his passes for 1,881 yards, 16 touchdowns and just three picks this season while adding 56 rushing yards and a score on the ground. He’s carried a Dallas offense that has spent a lot of this season without CeeDee Lamb, and the Cowboys defense remains one of the worst in the NFL.
That should allow Prescott to put up numbers in shootout-style games, but it also may make it hard for Dallas to reach the playoffs. That makes Prescott a shaky bet, but at +3000, he has insanely good numbers to make a case if Dallas sneaks into the postseason.
Jonathan Taylor Undervalued in MVP Odds?
The Indianapolis Colts are atop the AFC standings at 6-1, and running back Jonathan Taylor – not quarterback Daniel Jones – may be undervalued in the MVP market.
Jones is +2200 to win the award, but Taylor has put up some insane numbers, rushing for 697 yards (leads the NFL) while averaging 5.3 yards per carry. He’s scored an NFL-best 10 rushing touchdowns and has 16 touchdowns overall (which also leads the NFL).
Indy’s offense runs on Taylor, who has the most carries in the league through seven games. At +6000 he could be making a case for a running back to win this award for the first time since Adrian Peterson did it back in 2012.
