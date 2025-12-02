NFL MVP Odds: Drake Maye Skyrockets to Odds-On Favorite After Win vs. Giants
For the third time in the 2025 NFL season, there is an odds-on favorite to win the MVP award.
New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye is now -135 at DraftKings after he knocked off the New York Giants on Monday night ot move the Patriots to 11-2 this season -- good for the No. 1 spot in the AFC.
Maye joins Josh Allen and Matthew Stafford as the third player to be an odds-on favorite to win MVP, and he quickly flipped the odds on Stafford, who was over a -200 favorite after Week 12. Stafford turned the ball over three times in a Los Angeles Rams' loss to the Carolina Panthers in Week 13, and he's fallen to +125 to win the MVP.
Stafford was still favored to win the award before Monday night's game, but Maye was lights out against the Giants, completing 77.2 percent of his passes for 282 yards and two scores in an easy win. He's now up to 23 scores and just six picks this season, and New England is in the driver's seat to win the AFC East.
Only the Denver Broncos (10-2) are within striking distance of the Patriots in the AFC standings as well, as the Indianapolis Colts have fallen to 8-4 this season, meaning there are only two teams in the conference with two or fewer losses in Denver and New England.
Here's a look at the latest MVP odds now that all of the Week 13 action has been completed.
Latest NFL MVP Odds for 2025 Season
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
- Drake Maye: -135
- Matthew Stafford: +125
- Dak Prescott: +1500
- Jordan Love: +1900
- Josh Allen: +2500
- Caleb Williams: +6500
- Sam Darnold: +6500
- Patrick Mahomes: +9000
- Daniel Jones: +10000
- Bo Nix: +10000
- Jonathan Taylor: +10000
- Jaxon Smith-Njigba: +10000
- Jalen Hurts: +10000
- Justin Herbert: +12000
There has been a ton of movement in the odds since the Monday night matchup between the Patriots and Giants, as it's pretty clear that only five players can win the award at this point in the campaign.
Maye, Stafford, Prescott, Love and Allen are all in the mix for the MVP, while Caleb Williams (+6500) is a major dark horse and simply doesn't have the passing numbers to really challenge Maye or Stafford in this market. Williams' only path to the MVP is if Chicago (9-3) runs away with the No. 1 seed in the NFC.
Several other potential MVP candidates saw their odds tumble after Maye's showing on Monday, as Patrick Mahomes (+5000 to +9000), Sam Darnold (+4000 to +6500) and Jalen Hurts (+7500 to +10000) are all major long shots in this market.
Maye and the Patriots are on the bye in Week 14, but the second-year signal caller has a chance to really lock up his MVP case -- and the top spot in the AFC East -- when New England hosts Buffalo in Week 15.
