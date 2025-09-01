NFL Power Rankings Based on Super Bowl Odds Ahead of Week 1 (Philly Leads the Way)
NFL fans, we finally made it.
Week 1 of the NFL season is upon us, and every is starting with a fresh slate -- 0-0 -- ahead of this week's action.
While anyone can win the Super Bowl in any given year (maybe not Cleveland or New Orleans if we're being honest), oddsmakers have already signaled to us which teams to watch in the futures market.
Will Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles make another Super Bowl run? Can Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs get back to the Super Bowl for the fourth season in a row? Is this finally the year Lamar Jackson or Josh Allen breaks through in the playoffs?
All of this questions bring more and more excitement to the NFL season, and I'm here to show where each team stacks up -- in my eyes and the eyes of oddsmakers -- entering the regular season.
NFL Power Rankings that are based on the Super Bowl odds, all season long here at SI Betting. Let's dive in to the first edition of 2025.
NFL Power Rankings Based on Super Bowl Odds
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
1. Philadelphia Eagles (+700)
The defending Super Bowl champs don't have the best odds to win it all, but they hold the top spot entering Week 1.
Philly lost a few players on the defensive side of the ball, but it still has two elite units in the trenches and an offense with a ton of firepower, led by Saquon Barkley and A.J. Brown. I'd expect Philly to be in the mix for the No. 1 seed in the NFC.
2. Kansas City Chiefs (+850)
Since Patrick Mahomes took over as the Chiefs' starter, they have made the AFC title game in every season. So, even at +850 to win the Super Bowl (fourth) they're second in these rankings.
When your floor is a win away from a Super Bowl appearance, that's pretty hard to pass up. KC is hoping the return of Rashee Rice in Week 7 will jump start an offense that struggled at times in 2024.
3. Baltimore Ravens (+600)
Lamar Jackson and the Ravens have one of the most potent offensive attacks in the NFL, but I love their additions on defense in cornerbacks Chidobe Awuzie and Jaire Alexander.
Baltimore is currently tied as the favorite to win it all with Buffalo.
4. Buffalo Bills (+600)
Speaking of Buffalo, it lands in the No. 4 spot in these rankings, although the Ravens and Bills are interchangeable in my eyes.
Josh Allen and the Bills have one mission: Finally beat Patrick Mahomes. It's easier said than done.
5. Green Bay Packers (+1200)
Green Bay's Super Bowl odds have skyrocketed since the team traded for Micah Parsons, and it should have one of the better defenses in the NFL.
Jordan Love has plenty of weapons on offense, but will first-round pick Matthew Golden develop into the WR1 Green Bay needs? The Packers play in a tough division, but they are favored to win it in the latest odds.
6. Detroit Lions (+1400)
After losing both coordinators (Ben Johnson and Aaron Glenn) in the offseason, the Lions are looking to prove that they can remain in the elite class in the NFC.
Detroit's playoff disappointment in 2024 certainly stings, but this team is loaded with talent on both sides, including arguably the best safety duo in the NFL in Kerby Joseph and Brian Branch.
7. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (+2500)
Baker Mayfield and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers aren't next in the odds, but I think they have the clearest path to the playoffs in the weak NFC South.
Liam Coen is gone (now in Jacksonville), but the Bucs have one of the best offenses in the NFL and could be even better once Chris Godwin returns to action.
8. Washington Commanders (+1900)
Jayden Daniels and the Washington Commanders made a Cinderella run to the playoffs and eventually the NFC title game, but there's a chance they could regress against a. tougher schedule.
Despite that, oddsmakers have them as one of the top teams to win it all in the latest odds.
9. Denver Broncos (+2200)
The No. 7 seed in the AFC playoffs last season, Denver has a loaded defense that got even better in the offseason with free-agent signings Dre Greenlaw and Talanoa Hufanga.
If Bo Nix can build on an impressive rookie season, the Broncos are a dark horse in the AFC.
10. Los Angeles Rams (+2200)
Sean McVay may be the best coach in the NFL, and the Rams keep finding ways into the playoffs.
However, Matthew Stafford's back injury is a real cause for concern entering the 2025 season.
11. San Francisco 49ers (+2000)
The 49ers have lost a lot of talent and are a pretty top-heavy roster, but they're expected to be right back in the mix of things in the NFC.
Health killed San Fran in 2024, so it could make a leap back into contender status if stars like Christian McCaffrey, Trent Williams and others are able to suit up every week.
12. Houston Texans (+4000)
Houston is shockingly low in the odds (+4000) for a team that has an easy division (the AFC South).
While the offense may be shaky with basically a brand-new offensive line, this Houston defense has the potential to be one of the best in the NFL.
13. Los Angeles Chargers (+2500)
Rashawn Slater is out for the season, and the Chargers are trying to shake a horrendous playoff loss from the 2024 season.
While Los Angeles should be in the mix for a playoff spot in the AFC, I don't see it usurping Kansas City in the AFC West.
14. Cincinnati Bengals (+2500)
Can the Bengals defend anyone in 2025?
Sure, the offense -- led by Joe Burrow and Ja'Marr Chase -- will be electric. But Cincinnati really lacks talent on the defensive end, and it doomed the team time and time again in 2024.
15. Minnesota Vikings (+2800)
Do bettors trust J.J. McCarthy?
At this price, oddsmakers seem to think Minnesota is a playoff team, but this roster feels due for a step back with McCarthy making his NFL debut in Week 1. Maybe he's great right away, but this price is not one I'm jumping to bet early on in 2025.
16. Pittsburgh Steelers (+3500)
The Steelers are here because Mike Tomlin never finishes below .500, but Aaron Rodgers did not want to take many hits last year with the Jets. The defense should be good, but does the former league MVP have enough to get Pittsburgh back to the playoffs?
17. Arizona Cardinals (+5000)
This is a big year for Kyler Murray and the Cardinals, as they fell apart a bit down the stretch in 2024 and didn't win the the division. The NFC West could be up for grabs in 2025.
18. Chicago Bears (+5000)
Can Ben Johnson turn Caleb Williams into a success in 2025?
Williams looked impressive in the preseason, and the Bears are loaded with weapons and an improved offenisve line. However, they'll likely be in the toughest division in the NFL, which limits their upside in the futures market.
19. New England Patriots (+6000)
Jerod Mayo is out and Mike Vrabel is in, which should be an immediate upgrade for New England.
There is playoff potential here if Drake Maye ends up being the real deal on a team that can win games -- not just flashing talent on the worst roster in the NFL.
20. Seattle Seahawks (+6000)
Sam Darnold was terrific for the Vikings in 2024, but they were willing let him walk to Seattle. In division that is up for grabs, can Darnold show that last season wasn't a fluke?
21. Atlanta Falcons (+8000)
On paper, the Falcons should have one of the best offenses in the NFL. It all rests on whether or not Michael Penix Jr. can be the franchise guy in Atlanta.
In a weak NFC South, there is a path for Atlanta to at least rack up enough wins to earn a wild card spot.
22. Jacksonville Jaguars (+10000)
Jacksonville traded it's 2026 first-round pick for Travis Hunter, so it's all systems go in 2025.
With Liam Coen now at head coach, can he unlock Trevor Lawrence after a subpar start to the former No. 1 overall pick's career?
23. Dallas Cowboys (+7000)
Jerry is gonna Jerry.
The Cowboys traded away Micah Parsons and have holes across the roster, including at running back for the second year in a row. Dallas is facing an uphill battle to make the playoffs in the crowded NFC East.
24. Miami Dolphins (+12000)
Mike McDaniel enters the 2025 season on the hot seat after a down season in 2024.
The recipe is simple in Miami: Lean on the offense as long as Tua Tagovailoa stays healthy. If Tua stays healthy. Can he stay healthy?
It's the same story every year.
25. New York Giants (+15000)
New York has an influx of young talent under Brian Daboll in what seems to be a make it or break it season.
The Giants should have one of the best pass rushes in the NFL, and they may be a frisky team (especially against the spread) in the NFC. I don't think they're a playoff team, but it's possible their loaded QB room could surprise us all.
26. Las Vegas Raiders (+15000)
Pete Carroll and Geno Smith are now in Las Vegas, and rookie running back Ashton Jeanty should be a fun watch in 2025.
Vegas is in a tough division, which should make it tough to reach the playoffs.
27. Carolina Panthers (+15000)
Bryce Young showed some promise in the second half of the 2025 season, but can he and the Panthers take the next step into contending for a playoff spot?
These odds suggest they'll be near the end of the standings in the NFC.
28. Indianapolis Colts (+15000)
Daniel Jones is the Colts' starting quarterback, and I'm worried for Shane Steichen's job.
Indy may end up around .500 again, but this quarterback room of Jones and Anthony Richardson is impossible to trust.
29. New York Jets (+25000)
Year 1 of the Justin Fields era in New York isn't expected to go well based on these odds, but Fields led a winning Pittsburgh team early in 2024 before losing the job to Russell Wilson.
If the Jets return to one of the better defenses in the league, they could outperform expectations in 2025.
30. Tennessee Titans (+20000)
Cam Ward and the Tennessee Titans will be an interesting team to watch in 2025, but the rookie is going to have to be really solid for Tennessee to leap from worst in the AFC South to a playoff team in 2025.
31. Cleveland Browns (+40000)
Another year, another Browns team with a bad quarterback -- from the jump -- for Kevin Stefanski. Maybe Joe Flacco turns back the clock (again) but I'm not betting on it.
32. New Orleans Saints (+50000)
It's less than ideal to take a second-round pick at quarterback and have him fail to win a job over a guy who didn't win a game in 2024.
The Saints are going to be bad, and the odds reflect it.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Claim the latest DraftKings promo code offer today. Sign up and place a $5 bet to earn a guaranteed $200 in bonus bets plus over $200 off NFL Sunday Ticket. Regardless of the outcome of your wager,DraftKings will add eight $25 bonus bet tokens to your new account and award one promo code for a discounted NFL Sunday ticket subscription.