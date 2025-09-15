NFL Power Rankings Based on Super Bowl Odds Before Week 3 (Bills, Rams, Lions Rising)
Some contenders -- and some pretenders -- are coming to light in the 2025 NFL season through the first two weeks.
The Green Bay Packers opened the week on Thursday Night Football by showing they are real contenders, dominating the Washington Commanders to move to 2-0 in the 2025 season.
Green Bay wasn't the only contender with an impressive win in Week 2, as the Los Angeles Rams, Detroit Lions, Baltimore Ravens and Buffalo Bills all picked up double-digit wins to either move to 2-0 or 1-1 in the 2025 season.
But the game everyone was waiting for was the Super Bowl rematch between the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs. And, once again, the Eagles got the best of Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs dropping them to 0-2. Is Kansas City a pretender in 2025?
The team is nearly impossible to count out, but it's facing an uphill climb to make the playoffs now in the AFC.
There are a few other teams that boosted themselves in the odds, and a couple that are showing that they aren't playoff contenders at all -- Miami Dolphins I'm looking at you.
Each week, I'll be power ranking every NFL team based on the odds to win the Super Bowl in the 2025 season. Here's a look at who is up and who is down after Sunday's Week 2 action.
NFL Power Rankings Based on Super Bowl Odds
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
1. Philadelphia Eagles (+750) Last Week: No. 1
The Super Bowl rematch went to Jalen Hurts and the Eagles, who remain in the No. 1 spot as defending champs despite not having the best odds to win it all.
2. Buffalo Bills (+425) LW: No. 2
Buffalo is the favorite to win the Super Bowl, and Sunday's dominant win over the Jets showed why the Bills are a near lock to win the AFC East again. They should roll in Week 3 against Miami as well.
3. Green Bay Packers (+700) LW: No. 3
Are the Packers the favorite in the NFC? Green Bay is tied with Philly at +360 to represent the conference in the Super Bowl this season. However, the team's injuries at receiver are something to watch going forward.
4. Baltimore Ravens (+500) LW: No. 4
Lamar Jackson and the Ravens bounced back with another 40-point showing to move to 1-1 in the 2025 season. They have the second-best odds in the AFC to win it all.
5. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (+2200) LW: No. 6
The Bucs play on Monday night, but their path to win the NFC South is so clear that they move up with a few other teams losing in Week 2.
6. Los Angeles Rams (+2000) LW: No. 8
Sean McVay's team is 2-0 and looking like one of the better defenses in the league. Plus, Matthew Stafford had a big game throwing the ball with Puka Nacua and Davante Adams settling in as a nice duo in L.A.
7. Detroit Lions (+1500) LW: No. 9
All the worries about the Lions' offense were erased on Sunday. Amon-Ra St. Brown scored three times and the Lions put up over 50 points in a win over Chicago. Detroit may not win the NFC North, but it should be a playoff team in 2025.
8. Los Angeles Chargers (+1800) LW: No. 12
The Chargers play on Monday night, but they are in a prime spot to take control the AFC West with a win.
9. San Francisco 49ers (+2000) LW: No. 11
No Brock Purdy. No George Kittle. No Brandon Aiyuk. No problem. Mac Jones looked solid for the 49ers, who moved to 2-0 with a win over the Saints. The last six times they've started 2-0 with back-to-back road wins, they've made the NFC title game.
10. Kansas City Chiefs (+1300) LW: No. 5
The Chiefs are 0-2 and the offense looks completely out of sorts. A feel-good spot awaits in Week 3 against the New York Giants, but Patrick Mahomes and company have some soul searching to do ahead of that matchup.
KC still has the third-best odds to win the Super Bowl in the AFC.
11. Washington Commanders (+2500) LW: No. 7
Washington lost to a juggernaut of a Green Bay team in Week 2, but there are some real concerns with the age of this defense and the loss of Austin Ekeler for the season.
Washington may be no better than a wild card contender in 2025.
12. Denver Broncos (+2800) LW: No. 10
A litany of mistakes cost the Broncos in Week 2 against the Indianapolis Colts, and Box Nix has way too many turnovers through two weeks in 2025.
Denver is still a playoff contender, but the team has not looked great overall these first two weeks.
13. Indianapolis Colts (+7000) LW: No. 22
Are the Colts for real?
A comeback win over Denver strengthens Indy's case as a playoff contender, and Daniel Jones looks to have found his form from the 2022 season in New York.
14. Houston Texans (+5500) LW: No. 15
Houston plays on Monday night, and even though it's 0-1, it still should contend in the AFC South.
15. Arizona Cardinals (+5000) LW: No. 17
Arizona has made things interesting in both of its wins to open 2025, but the team is 2-0 heading into a huge game against the San Francisco 49ers.
16. Minnesota Vikings (+3500) LW: No. 14
After some fourth-quarter heroics in Week 1, J.J. McCarthy was downright awful in Week 2, throwing two picks and completing just 11-of-21 passes. I'll keep the Vikings in the top 16 because I believe in Kevin O'Connell, but we're going to need to see more than one good quarter of football from J.J. in the coming weeks.
17. Cincinnati Bengals (+5500) LW: No. 13
Cincy is 2-0 after a comeback win in Week 2, but the season rests on Joe Burrow's toe injury. Burrow reportedly has turf toe, and it's possible he could miss three months if he needs surgery. The Bengals are bracing for a long absence for the star quarterback.
18. Seattle Seahawks (+7000) LW: No. 23
Seattle bounced back from a tough Week 1 loss to knock off the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 2. The Seahawks are the only team with a loss in the NFC West, but they have a chance to pick up a game with the Cards and 49ers playing in Week 3.
19. Pittsburgh Steelers (+7000) LW: No. 16
Aaron Rodgers came back to earth in Week 2, throwing a pair of picks in a loss to the Seahawks. Pittsburgh should be in the mix for the playoffs with Mike Tomlin's history, but Rodgers isn't going to carry it there.
20. Dallas Cowboys (+10000) LW: No. 20
Dallas picked up an OT win over the New York Giants, but the defense was extremely leaky in the secondary. I don't know if bettors can trust the Cowboys to make the playoffs if a loaded NFC.
21. Atlanta Falcons (+7000) LW: No. 21
The Vikings picked up a win on Sunday Night Football in Week 2, but the offense struggled in the red zone, settling for five field goals before the Vikings let the Falcons score in the fourth quarter in an attempt to get the ball back.
Atlanta's Week 1 loss to Tampa holds it back in these rankings because of it already falling behind in the division.
22. Las Vegas Raiders (+12000) LW: No. 24
The Raiders take their 1-0 record into Monday night for a divisional matchup against the Chargers.
23. Jacksonville Jaguars (+8000) LW: No. 19
Week 2 is a game the Jaguars are going to regret losing, as they blew a lead despite picking off Bengals backup quarterback Jake Browning three times.
The Jags have seen their Super Bowl odds slip to +8000 as a result.
24. New England Patriots (+7000) LW: No. 26
New England bounced back from a Week 1 loss to beat the Miami Dolphins behind a three-touchdown day from Drake Maye. Still, the defense was shaky without Christian Gonzalez.
25. Chicago Bears (+15000) LW: No. 18
The Bears are in trouble.
Chicago was blown out by 31 in Week 2, and Caleb Williams has looked shaky at times in Ben Johnson's offense. Once a playoff dark horse, the Bears are now +15000 to win the Super Bowl.
26. New York Giants (+40000) LW: No. 28
Russell Wilson looked great in the first four quarters on Sunday, but a costly pick in overtime cost the Giants against the Cowboys. New York may be better off going to Jaxson Dart in what likely will be a lost season by the team's bye.
27. New York Jets (+40000) LW: No. 25
After hanging tough with the Steelers in Week 1, the Jets were blown out by Buffalo in Week 2 and lost Justin Fields to a concussion. A road date with Tampa is next, but the Jets have third-worst odds to win the Super Bowl already this season.
28. Miami Dolphins (+40000) LW: No. 27
After allowing 33 points in back-to-back games, the Dolphins are looking like one of the worst defenses in the NFL with an offense that is still extremely reliant on Tua Tagovailoa. The running game couldn't get going against New England, and Miami has fallen to +40000 to win the Super Bowl.
29. Carolina Panthers (+30000) LW: No. 29
Carolina fought back from a 27-3 deficit on Sunday, but it ultimately lost to the Cardinals. Bryce Young looked better in the second half, but he turned it over twice early in the game that doomed the Panthers from the jump.
30. New Orleans Saints (+100000) LW: No. 32
The Saints have not gone down easy in 2025, and Spencer Rattler threw three scores in Week 2. New Orleans has the worst odds to win the Super Bow, but it's not a bad team to bet on as a massive underdog -- for now.
31. Tennessee Titans (+30000) LW: No. 30
There were some fun Cam Ward moments on Sunday, but the Titans still lost by 14 to the Los Angeles Rams. This looks to be anothe rebuilding season even though the Titans have yet to fall to the bottom of the odds board.
32. Cleveland Browns (+80000) LW: No. 31
Joe Flacco struggled mightily on Sunday, and the Browns were toasted by the Baltimore Ravens. They are dead last in my power rankings this week, as the QB situation has no real sign of getting better.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Claim the latest DraftKings promo code offer today. Sign up and place a $5 bet to earn a guaranteed $200 in bonus bets plus over $200 off NFL Sunday Ticket. Regardless of the outcome of your wager,DraftKings will add eight $25 bonus bet tokens to your new account and award one promo code for a discounted NFL Sunday ticket subscription.