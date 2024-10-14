NFL Power Rankings Based on Super Bowl Odds Ahead of Week 7 (Houston Jumps, Cowboys Crater)
Week 6 of the 2024 NFL season went somewhat according to plan -- with favorites winning -- compared to previous weeks.
San Francisco, Philadelphia, Houston, Baltimore, Green Bay and Tampa Bay all secured wins on Thursday (San Fran) or in the early 1 p.m. window as favorites.
Naturally, that caused a shift in the Super Bowl odds, as Houston (now 5-1), Baltimore (now 4-2) and others moved mulitple games over .500. The Ravens, who were highlighted in last week's edition, have now won four games in a row to take control of the No. 3 record in the AFC.
However, the Kansas City Chiefs (on a bye in Week 6) and the Texans still are ahead of them in the standings.
In the NFC, the Detroit Lions made a statement on Sunday with a blowout win over the Dallas Cowboys at Jerry's World, 47-9. Now, Dallas has fallen to 14th in the odds to win the Super Bowl while the Lions are shorter than 10/1 for the first time this season.
With plenty of contenders improving their playoff outlook, here's how everyone stands ahead of Week 7 (and Monday Night Football in Week 6) in the Super Bowl odds.
NFL Power Rankings Based on Super Bowl Odds
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
1. Kansas City Chiefs (+450) Last Week: No. 1
The Chiefs were on the bye in Week 6 and remain undefeated.
2. Baltimore Ravens (+700) LW: No. 2
Make it four straight wins for the Baltimore Ravens, who dominated on the ground once again to beat the Washington Commanders in Week 6. Baltimore may have the best offense in the NFL right now, and Lamar Jackson is a serious contender a second straight league MVP.
3. Minnesota Vikings (+1100) LW: No. 3
The only undefeated team left in the NFC, Minnesota was on a bye in Week 6.
4. Detroit Lions (+850) LW: No. 4
Dan Campbell's Lions dismantled the Dallas Cowboys in Week 6, and they've now won three games in a row to move to 4-1 on the season.
5. Houston Texans (+1100) LW: No. 5
The entire top five stays intact his week, as Houston made quick work of the New England Patriots on Sunday. CJ Stroud is also rising in the NFL MVP odds, tied for third behind Patrick Mahomes and Lamar Jackson.
6. San Francisco 49ers (+650) LW: No. 8
San Francisco is back to 3-3 on the season, but it faces a brutal schedule over the next several weeks: Kansas City, Dallas, Tampa Bay, Seattle, Green Bay, Buffalo. These odds could look a lot different if that stretch doesn't go well.
7. Green Bay Packers (+1800) LW: No. 7
Jordan Love and the Packers are rolling, scoring 34 points against the Arizona Cardinals to win their fourth game in five tries. Love leads the NFL in passing touchdowns per game after missing Weeks 2 and 3.
8. Buffalo Bills (+1100) LW: No. 6
Does Buffalo avoid a third straight loss in Week 6? It is favored on Monday Night Football against the New York Jets.
9. Atlanta Falcons (+2500) LW: No. 12
Atlanta jumped from +3000 to +2500 to win the Super Bowl after a double-digit win over the Carolina Panthers. At 4-2, the Falcons are rolling and have one of the most dynamic offenses in the NFL.
10. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (+3500) LW: No. 13
A 50-piece? That's what the Buccaneers hung on the New Orleans Saints in Week 6, and they're now 4-2 on the season. Oddsmakers moved the Saints from +5000 to +3500 following their road win.
11. Philadelphia Eagles (+1500) LW: No. 10
Philly did enough to pick up a win over the Cleveland Browns, but the offense isn't completely clicking just yet. The Eagles actually dropped from +1400 to +1500 in the latest Super Bowl odds.
12. Chicago Bears (+3500) LW: No. 21
So, this Caleb Williams kid can play, huh? The No. 1 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft led the Bears to a third straight win on Sunday, pushing them to 4-2 on the season and firmly in the mix for a playoff spot in the NFC.
13. Los Angeles Chargers (+4500) LW: No. 18
A healthy Justin Herbert goes a long way. Los Angeles got off to a quick 23-0 lead against Denver and didn't look back improving its Super Bowl odds from +5500 to +4500.
14. Pittsburgh Steelers (+4000) LW: No. 14
Justin Fields ran for a pair of scores to lead the Steelers to a win over Las Vegas -- and a 4-2 start this season. Pittsburgh's defense is going to keep it in plenty of games, and with the AFC North (outside of Baltimore) struggling, Mike Tomlin's
15. Cincinnati Bengals (+3000) LW: No. 21
Cincinnati's odds jumped from +4000 to +3000 after beating the New York Giants on Sunday night. At 2-4, the Bengals can't afford many more slip ups in the 2024 season.
16. Dallas Cowboys (+3500) LW: No. 9
Dallas has some real soul searching to do during its Week 7 bye after losing 47-9 at home to Detroit on Sunday.
17. Washington Commanders (+3000) LW: No. 11
Washington is still atop the NFC East, but its defense is a major concern if it wants to be a playoff team.
18. Seattle Seahawks (+5000) LW: No. 16
They are who we thought they are. The Seahawks started 3-0, but have now lost three straight and have seen their Super Bowl odds fall all the way to +5000.
19. New York Jets (+3000) LW: No. 20
Will the Jets turn things around after firing Robert Saleh? They take on the Bills -- at home -- on Monday night.
20. Indianapolis Colts (+7000) LW: No. 24
Joe Flacco stepped in and led the Colts to an upset win over Tennessee in Week 6. With Anthony Richardson nearing a return, how will the Colts' offense look going forward -- and can it be good enough to make a playoff push?
21. New Orleans Saints (+8000) LW: No. 17
After a 2-0 start, the Saints have lost four in a row and gave up 51 points in Week 6. If Spencer Rattler shows some promise while Derek Carr is out -- he wasn't bad in Week 6 -- the Saints may want to consider starting him the rest of the season...
22. Miami Dolphins (+10000) LW: No. 22
The Dolphins were on the bye in Week 6.
23. Denver Broncos (+13000) LW: No. 19
Back to reality. With Patrick Surtain II injured early (concussion) in Week 6, the Broncos went in a 23-0 hole that they never recovered from, despite a nice second half from Bo Nix.
24. Los Angeles Rams (+13000) LW: No. 26
The Rams were on the bye in Week 6, but hopefully they'll come out of it with at least Cooper Kupp (ankle) back in action.
25. New York Giants (+15000) LW: No. 25
After an impressive Week 5 win, the Giants' offense was stuck in mud in Week 6 without Malik Nabers and Devin Singletary. Unless Daniel Jones can consistently lead this team to reasonable point totals, making the playoffs likely out of the question.
26. Arizona Cardinals (+13000) LW: No. 26
Every time I think I can trust the Cardinals, they throw up a clunker -- like Sunday's 34-13 loss to Green Bay -- that reminds me they aren't a playoff contender.
27. Las Vegas Raiders (+25000) LW: No. 27
Las Vegas turned the ball over several teams in a loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers, and now sits well out of the playoff picture in the AFC. It makes sense to sell off Davante Adams for picks at the deadline, but will the Raiders pull the trigger?
28. Tennessee Titans (+20000) LW: No. 30
Will Levis can't stop turning the ball over, the Titans only moved up two spots because Jacksonville and Cleveland are somehow worse -- and far more incompetent.
29. Cleveland Browns (+50000) LW: No. 29
The Browns and Deshaun Watson are terrible, but they do get Nick Chubb back in Week 7. I'm not sure it will change anything, but he's much better than Jerome Ford and D'Onta Foreman.
30. Jacksonville Jaguars (+25000) LW: No. 28
Jacksonville is now 1-5 and safety Andre Cisco accused his teammates of "a lot of quit" in Week 6. If Jacksonville loses to New England in Week 7, Doug Pederson may get fired.
31. New England Patriots (+50000) LW: No. 32
Bright side for the Patriots -- who won't make the playoffs this season -- No. 3 overall pick Drake Maye looked very solid in his debut against a tough Houston defense.
32. Carolina Panthers (+100000) LW: No. 31
I mean, if Carolina is going to lose every game and still struggle at times on offense, why not see if there is any chance Bryce Young is good?
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.