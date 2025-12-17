SI

NFL Straight-Up Moneyline Picks for Every Game in Week 16

Iain MacMillan

The Sports Illustrated team gives their picks for all 16 games in Week 16.
The Sports Illustrated team gives their picks for all 16 games in Week 16. / Sports Illustrated

Week 15 of the 2025 NFL season is in the books, which means we have just three weeks to go before the postseason officially begins. Last week, Mitch Goldich, Conor Orr, and Iain MacMillan were the three SI panelists to walk away with a profitable record. Still, Orr and Matt Verderame are the only two who are in the green for the entire season.

There's still some time for the other six panelists to make a run at getting back in the green, so let's take a look at everyone's pick to win all 16 NFL Week 16 games.

Week 15 Results

Season-to-Date Results

NFL Week 16 Picks

NFL Week 16 Picks
NFL Week 16 Picks / Sports Illustrated

All odds via BetMGM Sportsbook

Rams (-110) vs. Seahawks (-110)

  • Clare Brennan: Rams
  • Mitch Goldich: Seahawks
  • Gilberto Manzano: Rams
  • Conor Orr: Rams
  • John Pluym: Rams
  • Matt Verderame: Rams
  • Iain MacMillan: Rams
  • Peter Dewey: Rams

Eagles (-285) vs. Commanders (+230)

  • Clare Brennan: Eagles
  • Mitch Goldich: Eagles
  • Gilberto Manzano: Eagles
  • Conor Orr: Eagles
  • John Pluym: Eagles
  • Matt Verderame: Eagles
  • Iain MacMillan: Eagles
  • Peter Dewey: Eagles

Packers (-118) vs. Bears (-102)

  • Clare Brennan: Packers
  • Mitch Goldich: Bears
  • Gilberto Manzano: Bears
  • Conor Orr: Bears
  • John Pluym: Packers
  • Matt Verderame: Packers
  • Iain MacMillan: Packers
  • Peter Dewey: Bears

Jets (+185) vs. Saints (-225)

  • Clare Brennan: Saints
  • Mitch Goldich: Saints
  • Gilberto Manzano: Saints
  • Conor Orr: Saints
  • John Pluym: Saints
  • Matt Verderame: Saints
  • Iain MacMillan: Saints
  • Peter Dewey: Saints

Bills (-600) vs. Patriots (+425)

  • Clare Brennan: Bills
  • Mitch Goldich: Bills
  • Gilberto Manzano: Bills
  • Conor Orr: Bills
  • John Pluym: Bills
  • Matt Verderame: Bills
  • Iain MacMillan: Bills
  • Peter Dewey: Bills

Chiefs (-190) vs. Titans (+155)

  • Clare Brennan: Chiefs
  • Mitch Goldich: Chiefs
  • Gilberto Manzano: Chiefs
  • Conor Orr: Titans
  • John Pluym: Chiefs
  • Matt Verderame: Titans
  • Iain MacMillan: Chiefs
  • Peter Dewey: Titans

Chargers (+105) vs. Cowboys (-125)

  • Clare Brennan: Chargers
  • Mitch Goldich: Chargers
  • Gilberto Manzano: Chargers
  • Conor Orr: Chargers
  • John Pluym: Chargers
  • Matt Verderame: Chargers
  • Iain MacMillan: Cowboys
  • Peter Dewey: Chargers

Vikings (-150) vs. Giants (+125)

  • Clare Brennan: Vikings
  • Mitch Goldich: Vikings
  • Gilberto Manzano: Vikings
  • Conor Orr: Vikings
  • John Pluym: Vikings
  • Matt Verderame: Vikings
  • Iain MacMillan: Vikings
  • Peter Dewey: Vikings

Buccaneers (-155) vs. Panthers (+130)

  • Clare Brennan: Buccaneers
  • Mitch Goldich: Buccaneers
  • Gilberto Manzano: Panthers
  • Conor Orr: Buccaneers
  • John Pluym: Panthers
  • Matt Verderame: Panthers
  • Iain MacMillan: Panthers
  • Peter Dewey: Panthers

Bengals (-140) vs. Dolphins (+118)

  • Clare Brennan: Dolphins
  • Mitch Goldich: Dolphins
  • Gilberto Manzano: Bengals
  • Conor Orr: Bengals
  • John Pluym: Dolphins
  • Matt Verderame: Dolphins
  • Iain MacMillan: Bengals
  • Peter Dewey: Bengals

Jaguars (+135) vs. Broncos (-160)

  • Clare Brennan: Broncos
  • Mitch Goldich: Broncos
  • Gilberto Manzano: Broncos
  • Conor Orr: Broncos
  • John Pluym: Jaguars
  • Matt Verderame: Broncos
  • Iain MacMillan: Broncos
  • Peter Dewey: Broncos

Falcons (-140) vs. Cardinals (+118)

  • Clare Brennan: Falcons
  • Mitch Goldich: Falcons
  • Gilberto Manzano: Falcons
  • Conor Orr: Falcons
  • John Pluym: Falcons
  • Matt Verderame: Falcons
  • Iain MacMillan: Falcons
  • Peter Dewey: Falcons

Raiders (+800) vs. Texans (-1400)

  • Clare Brennan: Texans
  • Mitch Goldich: Texans
  • Gilberto Manzano: Texans
  • Conor Orr: Texans
  • John Pluym: Texans
  • Matt Verderame: Texans
  • Iain MacMillan: Texans
  • Peter Dewey: Texans

Steelers (+275) vs. Lions (-350)

  • Clare Brennan: Lions
  • Mitch Goldich: Lions
  • Gilberto Manzano: Lions
  • Conor Orr: Lions
  • John Pluym: Lions
  • Matt Verderame: Lions
  • Iain MacMillan: Lions
  • Peter Dewey: Lions

Patriots (+125) vs. Ravens (-150)

  • Clare Brennan: Patriots
  • Mitch Goldich: Patriots
  • Gilberto Manzano: Patriots
  • Conor Orr: Patriots
  • John Pluym: Ravens
  • Matt Verderame: Patriots
  • Iain MacMillan: Patriots
  • Peter Dewey: Ravens

49ers (-275) vs. Colts (+225)

  • Clare Brennan: 49ers
  • Mitch Goldich: 49ers
  • Gilberto Manzano: 49ers
  • Conor Orr: 49ers
  • John Pluym: 49ers
  • Matt Verderame: 49ers
  • Iain MacMillan: Colts
  • Peter Dewey: 49ers

Use BetMGM promo code ‘SI1500’ to get up to $1,500 back in bonus bets when you register and place your first wager with BetMGM Sportsbook. Deposit at least $10, make your pick, and BetMGM will return your full stake if you lose.

In MI, NJ, PA, and WV, you can place a $10 wager and get $150 in bonus bets if you win.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Published
Iain MacMillan
IAIN MACMILLAN

Originally from Nova Scotia, Iain MacMillan is a senior editor covering betting, with a focus on NFL, NHL, and golf. He hosts the Bacon Bets Podcast and has been featured on VSIN, BetQL and Monumental Sports Network. He is a member of the Metropolitan Golf Writers Association and his beloved Falcons and Maple Leafs break his heart on a yearly basis.

Home/Betting