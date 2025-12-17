NFL Straight-Up Moneyline Picks for Every Game in Week 16
Week 15 of the 2025 NFL season is in the books, which means we have just three weeks to go before the postseason officially begins. Last week, Mitch Goldich, Conor Orr, and Iain MacMillan were the three SI panelists to walk away with a profitable record. Still, Orr and Matt Verderame are the only two who are in the green for the entire season.
There's still some time for the other six panelists to make a run at getting back in the green, so let's take a look at everyone's pick to win all 16 NFL Week 16 games.
Week 15 Results
- Clare Brennan, Associate Editor 9-7 (-3.32 units)
- Mitch Goldich, Senior Editor 11-5 (+1.22 units)
- Gilberto Manzano, NFL Staff Writer 9-7 (-2.99 units)
- Conor Orr, Senior Writer 11-5 (+1.02 units)
- John Pluym, NFL Managing Editor 7-9 (-7.69 units)
- Matt Verderame, NFL Staff Writer 10-6 (-1.45 units)
- Iain MacMillan, Senior Editor, Betting 10-6 (+0.82 units)
- Peter Dewey, Associate Managing Editor, Betting 9-7 (-3.98 units)
Season-to-Date Results
- Clare Brennan, Associate Editor 144-79-1 (-6.58 units)
- Mitch Goldich, Senior Editor 144-79-1 (-4.89 units)
- Gilberto Manzano, NFL Staff Writer 132-101-1 (-19.34 units)
- Conor Orr, Senior Writer 148-75-1 (+15.37 units)
- John Pluym, NFL Managing Editor 135-88-1 (-20.84 units)
- Matt Verderame, NFL Staff Writer 151-72-1 (+4.74 units)
- Iain MacMillan, Senior Editor, Betting 132-91-1 (-9.65 units)
- Peter Dewey, Associate Managing Editor, Betting 140-84-1 (-12.81 units)
NFL Week 16 Picks
All odds via BetMGM Sportsbook
Rams (-110) vs. Seahawks (-110)
- Clare Brennan: Rams
- Mitch Goldich: Seahawks
- Gilberto Manzano: Rams
- Conor Orr: Rams
- John Pluym: Rams
- Matt Verderame: Rams
- Iain MacMillan: Rams
- Peter Dewey: Rams
Eagles (-285) vs. Commanders (+230)
- Clare Brennan: Eagles
- Mitch Goldich: Eagles
- Gilberto Manzano: Eagles
- Conor Orr: Eagles
- John Pluym: Eagles
- Matt Verderame: Eagles
- Iain MacMillan: Eagles
- Peter Dewey: Eagles
Packers (-118) vs. Bears (-102)
- Clare Brennan: Packers
- Mitch Goldich: Bears
- Gilberto Manzano: Bears
- Conor Orr: Bears
- John Pluym: Packers
- Matt Verderame: Packers
- Iain MacMillan: Packers
- Peter Dewey: Bears
Jets (+185) vs. Saints (-225)
- Clare Brennan: Saints
- Mitch Goldich: Saints
- Gilberto Manzano: Saints
- Conor Orr: Saints
- John Pluym: Saints
- Matt Verderame: Saints
- Iain MacMillan: Saints
- Peter Dewey: Saints
Bills (-600) vs. Patriots (+425)
- Clare Brennan: Bills
- Mitch Goldich: Bills
- Gilberto Manzano: Bills
- Conor Orr: Bills
- John Pluym: Bills
- Matt Verderame: Bills
- Iain MacMillan: Bills
- Peter Dewey: Bills
Chiefs (-190) vs. Titans (+155)
- Clare Brennan: Chiefs
- Mitch Goldich: Chiefs
- Gilberto Manzano: Chiefs
- Conor Orr: Titans
- John Pluym: Chiefs
- Matt Verderame: Titans
- Iain MacMillan: Chiefs
- Peter Dewey: Titans
Chargers (+105) vs. Cowboys (-125)
- Clare Brennan: Chargers
- Mitch Goldich: Chargers
- Gilberto Manzano: Chargers
- Conor Orr: Chargers
- John Pluym: Chargers
- Matt Verderame: Chargers
- Iain MacMillan: Cowboys
- Peter Dewey: Chargers
Vikings (-150) vs. Giants (+125)
- Clare Brennan: Vikings
- Mitch Goldich: Vikings
- Gilberto Manzano: Vikings
- Conor Orr: Vikings
- John Pluym: Vikings
- Matt Verderame: Vikings
- Iain MacMillan: Vikings
- Peter Dewey: Vikings
Buccaneers (-155) vs. Panthers (+130)
- Clare Brennan: Buccaneers
- Mitch Goldich: Buccaneers
- Gilberto Manzano: Panthers
- Conor Orr: Buccaneers
- John Pluym: Panthers
- Matt Verderame: Panthers
- Iain MacMillan: Panthers
- Peter Dewey: Panthers
Bengals (-140) vs. Dolphins (+118)
- Clare Brennan: Dolphins
- Mitch Goldich: Dolphins
- Gilberto Manzano: Bengals
- Conor Orr: Bengals
- John Pluym: Dolphins
- Matt Verderame: Dolphins
- Iain MacMillan: Bengals
- Peter Dewey: Bengals
Jaguars (+135) vs. Broncos (-160)
- Clare Brennan: Broncos
- Mitch Goldich: Broncos
- Gilberto Manzano: Broncos
- Conor Orr: Broncos
- John Pluym: Jaguars
- Matt Verderame: Broncos
- Iain MacMillan: Broncos
- Peter Dewey: Broncos
Falcons (-140) vs. Cardinals (+118)
- Clare Brennan: Falcons
- Mitch Goldich: Falcons
- Gilberto Manzano: Falcons
- Conor Orr: Falcons
- John Pluym: Falcons
- Matt Verderame: Falcons
- Iain MacMillan: Falcons
- Peter Dewey: Falcons
Raiders (+800) vs. Texans (-1400)
- Clare Brennan: Texans
- Mitch Goldich: Texans
- Gilberto Manzano: Texans
- Conor Orr: Texans
- John Pluym: Texans
- Matt Verderame: Texans
- Iain MacMillan: Texans
- Peter Dewey: Texans
Steelers (+275) vs. Lions (-350)
- Clare Brennan: Lions
- Mitch Goldich: Lions
- Gilberto Manzano: Lions
- Conor Orr: Lions
- John Pluym: Lions
- Matt Verderame: Lions
- Iain MacMillan: Lions
- Peter Dewey: Lions
Patriots (+125) vs. Ravens (-150)
- Clare Brennan: Patriots
- Mitch Goldich: Patriots
- Gilberto Manzano: Patriots
- Conor Orr: Patriots
- John Pluym: Ravens
- Matt Verderame: Patriots
- Iain MacMillan: Patriots
- Peter Dewey: Ravens
49ers (-275) vs. Colts (+225)
- Clare Brennan: 49ers
- Mitch Goldich: 49ers
- Gilberto Manzano: 49ers
- Conor Orr: 49ers
- John Pluym: 49ers
- Matt Verderame: 49ers
- Iain MacMillan: Colts
- Peter Dewey: 49ers
