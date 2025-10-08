SI

NFL Straight-Up Moneyline Picks for Every Game in Week 6

Iain MacMillan

The SI Team makes their picks for Week 6.
In this story:

It was a tough week all around for the SI Team when it came to picking winners. With upsets galore across the NFL in Week 5, Matt Verderame was the only one to walk away with a profitable week at just +0.18 units. Verderame has now taken the outright lead on the season at 52-25-1 for +4.77 units.

It's time to look ahead to Week 6 action so let's dive into the team's plays.

Week 5 Results

Season-to-Date Results

NFL Week 6 Picks

All odds listed are via DraftKings Sportsbook

NFL Week 6 Picks / Sports Illustrated

Eagles (-375) vs. Giants (+295)

  • Clare Brennan: Eagles
  • Mitch Goldich: Eagles
  • Gilberto Manzano: Eagles
  • Conor Orr: Eagles
  • John Pluym: Eagles
  • Matt Verderame: Eagles
  • Iain MacMillan: Eagles
  • Peter Dewey: Eagles

Broncos (-440) vs. Jets (+340) (London)

  • Clare Brennan: Broncos
  • Mitch Goldich: Broncos
  • Gilberto Manzano: Broncos
  • Conor Orr: Jets
  • John Pluym: Broncos
  • Matt Verderame: Broncos
  • Iain MacMillan: Broncos
  • Peter Dewey: Broncos

Browns (+205) vs. Steelers (-250)

  • Clare Brennan: Steelers
  • Mitch Goldich: Steelers
  • Gilberto Manzano: Steelers
  • Conor Orr: Steelers
  • John Pluym: Steelers
  • Matt Verderame: Steelers
  • Iain MacMillan: Browns
  • Peter Dewey: Steelers

Chargers (-230) vs. Dolphins (+190)

  • Clare Brennan: Chargers
  • Mitch Goldich: Chargers
  • Gilberto Manzano: Chargers
  • Conor Orr: Dolphins
  • John Pluym: Chargers
  • Matt Verderame: Chargers
  • Iain MacMillan: Chargers
  • Peter Dewey: Chargers

Patriots (-185) vs. Saints (+154)

  • Clare Brennan: Patriots
  • Mitch Goldich: Patriots
  • Gilberto Manzano: Patriots
  • Conor Orr: Patriots
  • John Pluym: Patriots
  • Matt Verderame: Patriots
  • Iain MacMillan: Patriots
  • Peter Dewey: Patriots

Rams (-395) vs. Ravens (+310)

  • Clare Brennan: Rams
  • Mitch Goldich: Rams
  • Gilberto Manzano: Rams
  • Conor Orr: Rams
  • John Pluym: Rams
  • Matt Verderame: Rams
  • Iain MacMillan: Rams
  • Peter Dewey: Rams

Cardinals (+250) vs. Colts (-310)

  • Clare Brennan: Colts
  • Mitch Goldich: Colts
  • Gilberto Manzano: Colts
  • Conor Orr: Colts
  • John Pluym: Colts
  • Matt Verderame: Colts
  • Iain MacMillan: Colts
  • Peter Dewey: Colts

Seahawks (+100) vs. Jaguars (-120)

  • Clare Brennan: Jaguars
  • Mitch Goldich: Jaguars
  • Gilberto Manzano: Jaguars
  • Conor Orr: Seahawks
  • John Pluym: Jaguars
  • Matt Verderame: Seahawks
  • Iain MacMillan: Seahawks
  • Peter Dewey: Seahawks

Cowboys (-185) vs. Panthers (+154)

  • Clare Brennan: Cowboys
  • Mitch Goldich: Cowboys
  • Gilberto Manzano: Cowboys
  • Conor Orr: Cowboys
  • John Pluym: Panthers
  • Matt Verderame: Cowboys
  • Iain MacMillan: Panthers
  • Peter Dewey: Cowboys

Titans (+195) vs. Raiders (-238)

  • Clare Brennan: Raiders
  • Mitch Goldich: Raiders
  • Gilberto Manzano: Titans
  • Conor Orr: Raiders
  • John Pluym: Raiders
  • Matt Verderame: Raiders
  • Iain MacMillan: Raiders
  • Peter Dewey: Titans

49ers (+136) vs. Buccaneers (-162)

  • Clare Brennan: Buccaneers
  • Mitch Goldich: Buccaneers
  • Gilberto Manzano: 49ers
  • Conor Orr: Buccaneers
  • John Pluym: Buccaneers
  • Matt Verderame: Buccaneers
  • Iain MacMillan: 49ers
  • Peter Dewey: Buccaneers

Bengals (+650) vs. Packers (-1000)

  • Clare Brennan: Packers
  • Mitch Goldich: Packers
  • Gilberto Manzano: Packers
  • Conor Orr: Packers
  • John Pluym: Packers
  • Matt Verderame: Packers
  • Iain MacMillan: Packers
  • Peter Dewey: Packers

Lions (+114) vs. Chiefs (-135)

  • Clare Brennan: Lions
  • Mitch Goldich: Lions
  • Gilberto Manzano: Lions
  • Conor Orr: Lions
  • John Pluym: Lions
  • Matt Verderame: Chiefs
  • Iain MacMillan: Lions
  • Peter Dewey: Lions

Bills (-225) vs. Falcons (+185)

  • Clare Brennan: Bills
  • Mitch Goldich: Bills
  • Gilberto Manzano: Falcons
  • Conor Orr: Bills
  • John Pluym: Bills
  • Matt Verderame: Bills
  • Iain MacMillan: Falcons
  • Peter Dewey: Bills

Bears vs. Commanders

  • Clare Brennan: Commanders
  • Mitch Goldich: Commanders
  • Gilberto Manzano: Commanders
  • Conor Orr: Bears
  • John Pluym: Commanders
  • Matt Verderame: Commanders
  • Iain MacMillan: Commanders
  • Peter Dewey: Commanders

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

Published
Iain MacMillan
IAIN MACMILLAN

Originally from Nova Scotia, Iain MacMillan is a senior editor covering betting, with a focus on NFL, NHL, and golf. He hosts the Bacon Bets Podcast and has been featured on VSIN, BetQL and Monumental Sports Network. He is a member of the Metropolitan Golf Writers Association and his beloved Falcons and Maple Leafs break his heart on a yearly basis.

