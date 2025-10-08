NFL Straight-Up Moneyline Picks for Every Game in Week 6
It was a tough week all around for the SI Team when it came to picking winners. With upsets galore across the NFL in Week 5, Matt Verderame was the only one to walk away with a profitable week at just +0.18 units. Verderame has now taken the outright lead on the season at 52-25-1 for +4.77 units.
It's time to look ahead to Week 6 action so let's dive into the team's plays.
Week 5 Results
- Clare Brennan, Associate Editor 5-9 (-6.34 units)
- Mitch Goldich, Senior Editor 5-9 (-6.52 units)
- Gilberto Manzano, NFL Staff Writer 5-9 (-5.58 units)
- Conor Orr, Senior Writer 6-8 (-3.90 units)
- John Pluym, NFL Managing Editor 7-7 (-2.12 units)
- Matt Verderame, NFL Staff Writer 8-6 (+0.18 units)
- Iain MacMillan, Senior Editor, Betting 5-9 (-3.07 units)
- Peter Dewey, Associate Managing Editor, Betting 6-8 (-4.12 units)
Season-to-Date Results
- Clare Brennan, Associate Editor 48-29-1 (-3.19 units)
- Mitch Goldich, Senior Editor 47-30-1 (-4.34 units)
- Gilberto Manzano, NFL Staff Writer 43-34-1 (-9.97 units)
- Conor Orr, Senior Writer 50-27-1 (+4.19 units)
- John Pluym, NFL Managing Editor 46-31-1 (-6.22 units)
- Matt Verderame, NFL Staff Writer 52-25-1 (+4.77 units)
- Iain MacMillan, Senior Editor, Betting 40-37-1 (-12.5 units)
- Peter Dewey, Associate Managing Editor, Betting 45-32-1 (-9.31 units)
NFL Week 6 Picks
All odds listed are via DraftKings Sportsbook
Eagles (-375) vs. Giants (+295)
- Clare Brennan: Eagles
- Mitch Goldich: Eagles
- Gilberto Manzano: Eagles
- Conor Orr: Eagles
- John Pluym: Eagles
- Matt Verderame: Eagles
- Iain MacMillan: Eagles
- Peter Dewey: Eagles
Broncos (-440) vs. Jets (+340) (London)
- Clare Brennan: Broncos
- Mitch Goldich: Broncos
- Gilberto Manzano: Broncos
- Conor Orr: Jets
- John Pluym: Broncos
- Matt Verderame: Broncos
- Iain MacMillan: Broncos
- Peter Dewey: Broncos
Browns (+205) vs. Steelers (-250)
- Clare Brennan: Steelers
- Mitch Goldich: Steelers
- Gilberto Manzano: Steelers
- Conor Orr: Steelers
- John Pluym: Steelers
- Matt Verderame: Steelers
- Iain MacMillan: Browns
- Peter Dewey: Steelers
Chargers (-230) vs. Dolphins (+190)
- Clare Brennan: Chargers
- Mitch Goldich: Chargers
- Gilberto Manzano: Chargers
- Conor Orr: Dolphins
- John Pluym: Chargers
- Matt Verderame: Chargers
- Iain MacMillan: Chargers
- Peter Dewey: Chargers
Patriots (-185) vs. Saints (+154)
- Clare Brennan: Patriots
- Mitch Goldich: Patriots
- Gilberto Manzano: Patriots
- Conor Orr: Patriots
- John Pluym: Patriots
- Matt Verderame: Patriots
- Iain MacMillan: Patriots
- Peter Dewey: Patriots
Rams (-395) vs. Ravens (+310)
- Clare Brennan: Rams
- Mitch Goldich: Rams
- Gilberto Manzano: Rams
- Conor Orr: Rams
- John Pluym: Rams
- Matt Verderame: Rams
- Iain MacMillan: Rams
- Peter Dewey: Rams
Cardinals (+250) vs. Colts (-310)
- Clare Brennan: Colts
- Mitch Goldich: Colts
- Gilberto Manzano: Colts
- Conor Orr: Colts
- John Pluym: Colts
- Matt Verderame: Colts
- Iain MacMillan: Colts
- Peter Dewey: Colts
Seahawks (+100) vs. Jaguars (-120)
- Clare Brennan: Jaguars
- Mitch Goldich: Jaguars
- Gilberto Manzano: Jaguars
- Conor Orr: Seahawks
- John Pluym: Jaguars
- Matt Verderame: Seahawks
- Iain MacMillan: Seahawks
- Peter Dewey: Seahawks
Cowboys (-185) vs. Panthers (+154)
- Clare Brennan: Cowboys
- Mitch Goldich: Cowboys
- Gilberto Manzano: Cowboys
- Conor Orr: Cowboys
- John Pluym: Panthers
- Matt Verderame: Cowboys
- Iain MacMillan: Panthers
- Peter Dewey: Cowboys
Titans (+195) vs. Raiders (-238)
- Clare Brennan: Raiders
- Mitch Goldich: Raiders
- Gilberto Manzano: Titans
- Conor Orr: Raiders
- John Pluym: Raiders
- Matt Verderame: Raiders
- Iain MacMillan: Raiders
- Peter Dewey: Titans
49ers (+136) vs. Buccaneers (-162)
- Clare Brennan: Buccaneers
- Mitch Goldich: Buccaneers
- Gilberto Manzano: 49ers
- Conor Orr: Buccaneers
- John Pluym: Buccaneers
- Matt Verderame: Buccaneers
- Iain MacMillan: 49ers
- Peter Dewey: Buccaneers
Bengals (+650) vs. Packers (-1000)
- Clare Brennan: Packers
- Mitch Goldich: Packers
- Gilberto Manzano: Packers
- Conor Orr: Packers
- John Pluym: Packers
- Matt Verderame: Packers
- Iain MacMillan: Packers
- Peter Dewey: Packers
Lions (+114) vs. Chiefs (-135)
- Clare Brennan: Lions
- Mitch Goldich: Lions
- Gilberto Manzano: Lions
- Conor Orr: Lions
- John Pluym: Lions
- Matt Verderame: Chiefs
- Iain MacMillan: Lions
- Peter Dewey: Lions
Bills (-225) vs. Falcons (+185)
- Clare Brennan: Bills
- Mitch Goldich: Bills
- Gilberto Manzano: Falcons
- Conor Orr: Bills
- John Pluym: Bills
- Matt Verderame: Bills
- Iain MacMillan: Falcons
- Peter Dewey: Bills
Bears vs. Commanders
- Clare Brennan: Commanders
- Mitch Goldich: Commanders
- Gilberto Manzano: Commanders
- Conor Orr: Bears
- John Pluym: Commanders
- Matt Verderame: Commanders
- Iain MacMillan: Commanders
- Peter Dewey: Commanders
