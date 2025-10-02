NFL Week 5 ATS Picks for Every Game (Chargers Will Cover at Home Against Commanders)
- Cincinnati Bengals
- Baltimore Ravens
- Cleveland Browns
- Minnesota Vikings
- Detroit Lions
- San Francisco 49ers
- Los Angeles Rams
- Arizona Cardinals
- Seattle Seahawks
- Kansas City Chiefs
- Los Angeles Chargers
- Denver Broncos
- Las Vegas Raiders
- New Orleans Saints
- Carolina Panthers
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers
- Houston Texans
- Tennessee Titans
- Jacksonville Jaguars
- Indianapolis Colts
- New York Giants
- Washington Commanders
- Philadelphia Eagles
- Miami Dolphins
- Dallas Cowboys | News, Scores, Schedules & Standings
- New York Jets
- Buffalo Bills | News, Scores, Schedules & Standings
- New England Patriots
Four weeks of the NFL season are in the books, but it's time to already look ahead to Week 5.
BYE weeks have begun this week, which means the Atlanta Falcons, Chicago Bears, Green Bay Packers, and Pittsburgh Steelers all have the week off. We are left with 14 games to bet on between Thursday and Monday.
If you want my full breakdown for all my best bets for each game, you'll find them in this week's edition of the Road to 272 Bets. In this article, I'm going to give you my best spread bet for every game. Let's dive into them.
NFL Week 5 Spread Picks
All odds listed via Caesars Sportsbook
49ers vs. Rams Spread Pick
- Pick: Rams -7 (-115)
Vikings vs. Browns Spread Pick
- Pick: Browns +3.5 (-115)
Dolphins vs. Panthers Spread Pick
- Pick: Dolphins -1.5 (-105)
Broncos vs. Eagles Spread Pick
- Pick: Broncos +3.5 (-110)
Giants vs. Saints Spread Pick
- Pick: Saints -1.5 (-114)
Texans vs. Ravens Spread Pick
- Pick: Ravens +1.5 (-113)
Raiders vs. Colts Spread Pick
- Pick: Raiders +7 (-112)
Cowboys vs. Jets Spread Pick
- Pick: Jets +2.5 (-108)
Buccaneers vs. Seahawks Spread Pick
- Pick: Buccaneers +3.5 (-115)
Titans vs. Cardinals Spread Pick
- Pick: Titans +7.5 (-110)
Commanders vs. Chargers Spread Pick
- Pick: Chargers -2.5 (-120)
Lions vs. Bengals Spread Pick
- Pick: Bengals +10.5 (-117)
Patriots vs. Bills Spread Pick
- Pick: Patriots +8 (-110)
Chiefs vs. Jaguars Spread Pick
- Pick: Chiefs -3.5 (-105)
Double your winnings on your next 20 bets when you claim your Caesars Sportsbook new user promo using code SICZR20X. Sign up, deposit at least $10, and place a $1 real-money wager. Regardless of the outcome, you’ll earn 20 100% profit boost tokens.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
You can check out all of Iain's bets here!