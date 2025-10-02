SI

NFL Week 5 ATS Picks for Every Game (Chargers Will Cover at Home Against Commanders)

Iain MacMillan

The Chargers are home favorites against the Commanders in Week 5.
The Chargers are home favorites against the Commanders in Week 5. / Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images
Four weeks of the NFL season are in the books, but it's time to already look ahead to Week 5.

BYE weeks have begun this week, which means the Atlanta Falcons, Chicago Bears, Green Bay Packers, and Pittsburgh Steelers all have the week off. We are left with 14 games to bet on between Thursday and Monday.

If you want my full breakdown for all my best bets for each game, you'll find them in this week's edition of the Road to 272 Bets. In this article, I'm going to give you my best spread bet for every game. Let's dive into them.

NFL Week 5 Spread Picks

49ers vs. Rams Spread Pick

  • Pick: Rams -7 (-115)

Vikings vs. Browns Spread Pick

  • Pick: Browns +3.5 (-115)

Dolphins vs. Panthers Spread Pick

  • Pick: Dolphins -1.5 (-105)

Broncos vs. Eagles Spread Pick

  • Pick: Broncos +3.5 (-110)

Giants vs. Saints Spread Pick

  • Pick: Saints -1.5 (-114)

Texans vs. Ravens Spread Pick

  • Pick: Ravens +1.5 (-113)

Raiders vs. Colts Spread Pick

  • Pick: Raiders +7 (-112)

Cowboys vs. Jets Spread Pick

  • Pick: Jets +2.5 (-108)

Buccaneers vs. Seahawks Spread Pick

  • Pick: Buccaneers +3.5 (-115)

Titans vs. Cardinals Spread Pick

  • Pick: Titans +7.5 (-110)

Commanders vs. Chargers Spread Pick

  • Pick: Chargers -2.5 (-120)

Lions vs. Bengals Spread Pick

  • Pick: Bengals +10.5 (-117)

Patriots vs. Bills Spread Pick

  • Pick: Patriots +8 (-110)

Chiefs vs. Jaguars Spread Pick

  • Pick: Chiefs -3.5 (-105)

